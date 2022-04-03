The revealing talk about what happened between Chris Rock and Will Smith

Midtime Editorial

The Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock continues to talk about Almost a week after it happened. The protagonists have made their respective comments, however, people around the situation have already come out to reveal their version of eventsAs the producer of the Oscar ceremony, Will Packer.

In the commercial break the producer approached the comedian to find out if what had happened was within an act agreed upon by both, so he asked “Did he really hit you?”to which Chris Rock replied “Yeah, I just took a hit from Muhammad Ali”Packer himself assured on Good Morning America.

Even though the comedian joked about the boxer and the actr (since Smith played it in ‘Ali’) packer insured that although he was in “joke mode, you could tell he was still in shock”.

Chris Rock told a joke not ‘programmed’

On the other hand, the producer pointed out that Chris Rock went off script when he made the joke about Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett. “I said, ‘Look at this, she’s going to kill,’ because I knew she had an incredible list of jokes. We had it on the teleprompter (the prompter) and in the end it didn’t come to a joke. He didn’t tell any of the planned jokes”.

As many, Packer suspected it was just for show what was happening on stage: “I thought it was part from something that Chris and Will andstaban doing on your own. I didn’t care at all“, said.