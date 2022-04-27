the revelation of a make-up brand that denies the actress’s testimony during her trial against Johnny Depp – Prensa Libre

One of the accusations that have been made against Johnny Depp on the part of the defense of his ex-wife are the blows that the actor supposedly would have given to Amber Heard.

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to reveal the alleged violent events that both artists faced during their marriage, which came to an end in 2016.

According to the artist’s lawyers, she would have used a kits Milani brand makeup to cover and hide the bruises caused by the blows of Johnny Depp on his face.

In this situation, Amber Heard’s defense presented at the hearing the kits of correctors Conceal + Perfect All-in-One that the actress of Aquaman would have used for cover the traces of the alleged attacks that Depp made against her throughout their marriage.

“This was what she used. She became very adept at it. You’re going to hear Amber’s testimony about how she had to mix different colors for the bruises as they changed color and how she retouched them to cover them up,” her attorney reported as she showed the kits makeup in full trial.

Also read: Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: What is known about the alleged love trio that the actress had with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne

Amber Heard I would have used this makeup palette between 2014 and 2016period in which her alleged abuse and her marriage to Johnny Depp took place.

However, after the statements of the 36-year-old actress, the makeup brand Milani denied the testimony of Amber Heard and revealed some data that contradict the information presented at trial.

Read more: Johnny Depp: the revelations of the doctor who healed the actor’s finger after a fight with Amber Heard and how he found it bleeding

Through a video posted on TikTok, the prestigious makeup brand denied Amber Heard establishing that it was impossible for the actress to have used this kits during the stage that she was allegedly abused by her partner, since the product had not yet been launched on the market.

According to the information published in this video, the kits of makeup Conceal + Perfect All-in-One It was put up for sale in 2017, contradicting the testimony in which the artist claims to have used this product between 2014 and 2016.

@milanicosmetics You asked us… let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017!👀 #milanicosmetics ♬ International Super Spy – dylan

“They asked us…let it be recorded in the minutes that our kits concealer launched in 2017!” the makeup brand reported.

It may interest you: Johnny Depp: the actor’s sarcastic responses to the Rottenborn lawyer and that fans collected on TikTok

In addition, clarified the controversial situation with a message in which he established that this type of makeup could not have been used by Amber Heard during the period of time in which she claims the physical abuse occurred.

“Take note: alleged abuse was around 2014-2016, divorced in 2016, makeup palette release date: December 2017,” the video stated.