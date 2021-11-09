Entering the intimacy of the couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to peep out is not alone little Daisy Dove, born from the love between the singer and the actor. It also ticks Bloom’s ex-wife, supermodel Miranda Kerr, that between a Victoria Secret fashion show and the other had made him fall in love. Engagement and marriage between the two was born 10 years ago Flynn, the result of a shipwrecked love after three years of relationship, in 2013.

However, no hard feelings in the couple, so much so that, despite having undertaken different lives and loves, the two continue to love each other and to build with Flynn a extended family. It is therefore not surprising that between Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom’s current girlfriend, the singer Katy Perry, good blood, but the words recently released by the beautiful Australian model have raised even more the idea of ​​a happy family.

To trigger the spark of friendship between the two women was the same star of Carnival Row who, shortly after starting dating Perry, invited 38-year-old supermodel and mother of her son Flynn Christopher to her Malibu mansion to introduce her to the singer. “We got along right away”Kerr told the podcast Moments with Candace Parker. “I saw how he dealt with Flynn, she did not try to be his mother, he was just friendly and funny with him and I couldn’t ask for anything more ”.

“I love her” continued Miranda, now married to Evan Spiegel, the entrepreneur and creator of Snapchat, “And it reassures me to say that almost almost I love her more than Flynn’s dad!“, Explained Kerr, who with the handsome Legolas de The Lord of the Rings has developed over time a tender and sincere relationship: “It is as if he were a brother” Miranda Kerr continued in the interview “and most of the time, a boring brother”. A simple relationship that can sometimes lead to difficult moments.

Miranda Kerr Orlando Bloom: the revelation of affection for Katy Perry

“A brother who is annoying most of the time. Because of this I’m glad Katy is there with him because it takes the pressure off me and helps me deal with him “. No forays into their life as a couple or Flynn’s everyday life: Katy Perry wants to be part of the Kerr-Bloom family but without making claims, stand up as a stepmother or stand in the way of her boyfriend’s ex-wife. The relationship seems to be so healthy that the image is that of a modern family, without labels, with the sole desire to seek peace between the various components. Together with the Kerr-Perry-Bloom triangle, in fact, the current husband of the model should not be forgotten Evan Spiegel with whom Miranda had two children, Hart and Myles.