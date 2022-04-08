The revelation of the brother of Chris Rock on the joke that angered Will Smith at the Oscars

Will Smith hit Chris Rock at the last Oscar ceremony (Reuters)

Chris Rock’s younger brother, Kenny, claimed that He still does not believe the images of Will Smith beating his brother at the Oscars ceremonyand asked that the actor be stripped of his golden statuette by the authorities of the Hollywood Academy.

Kenny Rock told the Los Angeles Times that he initially thought Smith’s action was part of the skit, but realized it was all too real when Smith insulted the comedian after punching him in front of millions of fans.

Kenny said he first heard about the onstage incident while riding the A train in Brooklyn and a friend contacted him, but the signal was poor and he couldn’t see it.

Since then, he has watched the video more than 20 times.

“It hurts me to watch it over and over again because it’s a loved one being attacked and there’s nothing you can do about it.” Kenny, 42, told the newspaper.

This is the moment when comedian Chris Rock makes a crude joke about Will Smith’s wife, drawing the actor’s ire.

“My brother was not a threat to him. He just didn’t respect him and put him down in front of millions of people who watch the show.”said the actor’s brother.

Kenny Rock, who is also an actor, asked the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to take disciplinary action against him and to withdraw his Oscar.

Last Friday Smith resigned as a member of the institution after the attack on Rock. “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. My heart is broken”said the actor. However, the Academy will continue with the disciplinary procedure against the artist.

Smith, 53, stormed the stage and slapped Rock, 57, for making a practical joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, balding.

Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when made the unfortunate joke that caused the actor’s excessive anger.

The comedian joked that Will Smith was looking forward to a sequel to “GI Jane” (a film starring Demi Moore in 1997), making an obvious reference to his wife’s bald head. Then Smith got up from his seat, went up on stage, walked over to Rock and punched him. After sitting back down, Smith yelled at Rock: Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!” The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles fell silent and the comedian said: “That was the best night in television history.”

Speaking to the aforementioned medium, Kenny assured that he does not believe that his brother knew that Pinkett-Smith suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.“The joke was funny. It wasn’t very funny, but I know if he had known she had alopecia he wouldn’t have made a joke about it. He didn’t knowhe claimed.

The actor starred in one of the most unfortunate moments minutes before winning the shortlist

Smith apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees during his acceptance speech. A day later, she issued a formal apology to Rock from his network.

“I might have seen it differently if he had initially apologized when he went on stage and cried and accepted the award, but he didn’t,” Kenny said.

“His apology was not genuine,” he told the newspaper. “I think his publicist and the people who work for him probably advised him to do that.”

Kenny revealed that Smith has not communicated privately with his brother.

“He should have been taken out of there. I could have gone upstairs and done whatever I wanted to my brother. It could have been a lot worse than what he did.”he concluded.

