The revelation of the end of Ms. Marvel was direct order of Kevin Feige

Ms. Marvel Directors Open Up About Major Series Finale Spoiler and Post-Credits Cameo

the end of the series Ms Marvel premiered in Disney+ last Wednesday. If you haven’t seen the scene where Bruno (matt lintz) tells Kamala (Iman Vellani) something that will completely change both the origins of the young superheroine from Jersey City and the UCM From now on, we must notify you of gigantic spoilers starting right now.

“Mutation”. That is the “something different” that Bruno discovers in the genetic makeup of kamala khan in the final moments of Ms. Marvel, the reveal accompanied by the animated series theme notes X Men ’97. Although the Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t used the word “mutant” yet, “mutation” is part of Kevin Feige’s top-secret master plan.

The chief architect of the MCU and producer of Ms. Marvel has already hinted to the X Men when he mentioned the mutants in the San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. «[La revelación de la ‘mutación’] It was the best kept secret of the entire series.. We didn’t even know until all of a sudden we had a script,” he told TVLine. Adil El Arbiwho directed the ending of Ms. Marvel with bilall fallah.

“So when we had it, we were like, ‘What’s this about? What is going to happen?’ And Kevin Feige told us: ‘You just have to shoot this, put on the little music and that’s it’«. If you are part of the future of Ms. Marvel, then you will know a little more. And Fallah adds: «Kevin Feige has the master plan. He is the only one who knows«.

El Arbi and Fallah had no idea that Brie Larson would appear in the post-credits of Wednesday’s season finale. The duo, who directed the episode (as well as the series premiere), didn’t find out until they were working on the final cuts.

“That scene was recorded Nia DaCosta while I was rolling the marvels«, the sequel to the Captain Marvel which will be released in July 2023, says El Arbi. «She didn’t know when she was shooting that scene that it was going to be a post-credits scene, and we didn’t know that it was going to be there.. We discovered it while we were grading the series and all of a sudden we had this scene after asking all the time to [el jefe de Marvel Studios] Kevin Feige.”