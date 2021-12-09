the revelation of the father – Libero Quotidiano





Charlene of Monaco continues to be shrouded in a kind of mystery. The absence from the principality for health reasons has been going on for months now and therefore she and her husband Alberto are exposed to all kinds of gossip, including rumors of rupture and those of illness not only physical on the part of the princess. The father of the former swimmer, however, decided to break the silence and made important statements about his daughter.





Which is still in a clinic outside the principality of Monaco and has been defined “vulnerable”: Mr. Wittstock, however, said he was confident of his recovery, even if he has not seen it for a very long time due to Covid. “We are our own age – he said, also referring to his wife – we must be very careful. Furthermore I didn’t want to infect her because she had undergone so many medical procedures and he was vulnerable. We spoke regularly on the phone and I speak to the twins ”.





Charlene’s father knows what his daughter has been through in the 8 months in South Africa, but at the same time he is convinced that she will be able to recover: “My daughter swam 20 kilometers a day. Based on the way she trained, I know she’s tough and she’ll get through all of that and come out much stronger. “



