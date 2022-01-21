the revelation of the former Trump spokesperson

Assault on the US Congress by Trump supporters

Donald Trump held some secret meetings at the White House in the days leading up to the assault on Capitol Hill in January 2021: this is the indiscretion revealed by former spokesman Stephanie Grisham speaking to the parliamentary commission of inquiry investigating the attack on the Capitol.

Grisham allegedly explained that the secret meetings were organized by Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, famous in turn for revealing that Trump was positive for Covid before the debate with Biden during the 2020 presidential campaign. Grisham said he did not know the names of those who attended the secret meetings, but indicated some people who could provide information about it . Among them, the former chief usher of the White House, TimothyHarleth, formerly one of Trump’s hotel employees. When questioned by the media, however, Harleth refused to answer questions about the White House meetings.

The former Trump spokesman also said that in the documents that the White House will have to present to investigators, after the green light of the Supreme Court, further details on the intentions of the former tycoon to march in first person to the Capitol would be contained. But in the end he would have pulled back: After being informed by the secret services that it would not be possible to guarantee his safety, Trump would have decided to return to the White House and follow the attack on television.

A spokesman for the commission, summoned by the British newspaper, declined to comment on Grisham’s speech which took place in the first week of January.