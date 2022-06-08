the revelations about the soccer player’s annoyance that were revealed by his close sources

The couple confirmed their love breakup amid endless rumors about the alleged infidelity of Piqué, a situation that would have made the singer make the decision to end their union.

Colombian singer Shakira and Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué surprised the world announcing their separation after 12 years of relationship and two children together, Milan and Sasha.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” reported a statement signed by both.

After the confirmation of the separation, speculation continued and many point to the Spanish footballer as responsible.

However, recently some Spanish media revealed that Shakira and Piqué have been separated for more than three months and that it has been the singer who has tried reconciliation twice, but the footballer did not accept.

According to the revelations, sources close to Piqué said that their separation is not linked to any woman and they asked that neither of them be singled out because the situation belongs only to them.

According to close sources, the footballer is upset due to the breaking of agreements with Shakira. As it became known, Piqué does not forgive that the Colombian singer has allowed close people to expose the situation and give statements to the media about the conflicts in their relationship.

“Why do you think he spends all day with one and the other?” Said the source close to Piqué when questioning the recent links that the footballer had with some women with whom he allegedly committed infidelity.

“Please, you have to be a little serious on this issue and remember that everyone copes with breakups as best they can,” added the source close to the player.