the revelations about the woman with whom Gerard Piqué would have been unfaithful to Shakira

Five days after the announcement of this decision, s New details came to light about the woman with whom Piqué would have cheated on Shakira who, according to Spanish media, She has been seen on multiple occasions with the FC Barcelona defender.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué are at the center of the controversy after announcing their separation amid endless rumors about the alleged infidelity of the Spanish footballer.

According to Laura Fa and Lorena Vásquez, journalists from The Newspaper of Catalonia that revealed the alleged infidelity of the footballer, The constant meetings between Piqué and this young woman caused Shakira’s annoyance.

Later, upon learning about the alleged infidelity of her partner, The Colombian singer would have made the decision to separate and end a 12-year relationship.

Also read: Shakira and Piqué: what will happen to their children if the singer decides to leave Barcelona and moves to Miami

Added to this, both journalists revealed that the meeting point between Gerard Piqué and this woman was the famous nightclub The Naughtylocal located in an exclusive area of ​​Barcelona where she works as a waitress.

Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez also indicated that the young woman with The one that Gerard Piqué was unfaithful to Shakira is “a 22-year-old woman, blonde, student and event hostess.”

Read more: Shakira: the moving video on social networks that shows support for her father’s recovery

To conclude, the Spanish journalists cThey confessed to knowing the identity of the girl, but limited themselves to mentioning that her name begins with the letter C and that, as a result of his infidelity with Piqué, he eliminated all his social networks.

It may interest you: Shakira and Piqué: the soccer player’s messages to a model that would confirm his infidelity

“The young woman has deleted her accounts on social networks. Before this, she had 300 posts and reduced them to two when the details of her identity were revealed, ”they both indicated.