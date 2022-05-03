the revelations about the young woman’s alleged stalker and its possible relationship with her death – Prensa Libre

The young university student, who did not reveal his identity, assured that Debanhi had a 34-year-old stalker with whom he shared several classes at the Faculty of Law of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL).

The case of the disappearance and death of Debanhi Escobar took an unexpected turn after an alleged college classmate of the young woman revealed new information about her death.

Through an anonymous call made in the transmission of Oxlack InvestigatorYouTube channel that was analyzing this mysterious case, Debanhi’s alleged partner He made several confessions that could find the person responsible for the death of the 18-year-old girl.

“Good evening, I was a friend of Debanhi’s from college and we knew that a guy from school harassed her a lot and that day he went to that party,” he said.

Also read: Debanhi Escobar: the new information revealed by the autopsy of the young woman who died in Mexico

According to this person’s testimony, The young woman had a 34-year-old stalker whom she had blocked from her social networksbut continued to bother Debanhi in college.

Also, the young man stated that Debanhi’s stalker was present at the party she attended with her friends the night of his disappearance on April 8.

Read more: Debanhi case | Interview with Mario Escobar: “Until they prove otherwise, I still think that my daughter was murdered”

According to his version of what happened, the 34-year-old man would have been at this meeting since tonight’s recordings show a person physically resembling him walking away from Debanhi while the young woman looks visibly upset and upset.

“We believe that the stalker had a lot to do with it because it looks like the one in the video, in which he is practically manipulating her, because Debanhi did not run away out of anger or because of a fight with friends. I can assure you that she was fleeing because she suffered harassment, ”said the young man.

Debanhi’s alleged partner added that the stalker had to do with his death since he does not consider the authorities’ version of his death feasiblewhich ensures that the young woman accidentally fell into a cistern.

It may interest you: “We had never seen her that way”: Debanhi Escobar’s friends tell their version of what happened the night the young woman disappeared

“Possibly they wanted to drug her. What do I know? She was not used to drinking, I lived with her at two university parties, nothing more, ”he reported.

Finally, the young man indicated that after the mysterious disappearance of Debanhi, the 34-year-old man dropped out of the UANL Law Schoola situation that gave rise to speculation about their possible relationship in the death of the young woman.