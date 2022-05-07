the revelations in the second autopsy of the young woman’s body – Prensa Libre

This Thursday, May 5, it was revealed that Debanhi Escobar’s identification was found in one of the gardens of a building in Monterrey, a place far from where the young woman’s body appeared.

The disappearance and death of Debanhi Escobar, a case that shocked Mexico, continues to generate new information two weeks after the young woman’s body was found in a cistern located inside a motel.

On the other hand, Debanhi Escobar’s father sent a message to Sarahí and Ivonne, friends with whom the young woman attended several parties the night of her disappearance, and urged them to tell the truth about their daughter’s death.

Following up to clarify the death of his daughter, Mario Escobar, the young woman’s father, submitted an independent autopsy to the Specialized Femicide Prosecutor’s Officewhose objective is to demonstrate that the young woman did not accidentally fall into the cistern of the Nueva Castilla motel, because she was not wearing or wearing tennis shoes.

As reported, there are differences between the independent autopsy and the one carried out by the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office and according to the information provided by Mario Escobar, Debanhi’s father, the results of the private autopsy indicated that the death of the 18-year-old It was not accidental, contradicting what was established by the authorities.

Read more: Debanhi Escobar: the reasons why the young woman would have gotten off the vehicle that was taking her home in the middle of the road

“The objective of the second autopsy is to tell the truth, the autopsy that we present will determine that it was not an accident, that it was a femicide,” Mario Escobar told local media.

“It has to be shown before the public ministry and before a judge that it was not an accident,” Mario Escobar said on Monday, May 2, during a meeting with prosecutor Griselda Núñez Espinoza, head of the Specialized Prosecutor for Femicides and Crimes against Women. .

“In the second autopsy it was determined that Debanhi did not have his tennis shoes on or tight, but that they were on one side of the body,” Mario Escobar said.

Also read: Debanhi Escobar case: Investigators open a new line of investigation after discovering details in a video

According to Debanhi’s father, some experts in forensic medicine and specialized experts began with comparative studies of both autopsies. In addition, he showed his annoyance due to the leaking of videos that were in an investigation folder to clarify Debanhi’s death.