the revelations of Mhoni Vidente about the alleged reason for the death of Debanhi Escobar – Prensa Libre

More than two weeks after the authorities confirmed his death, the speculation about what happened the night the young woman lost her life is still a matter of debate since many consider that his death was not an accident.

In case of Debanhi Escobar a young man who disappeared in Nuevo León and weeks later was found dead inside a cistern, shocked Mexico due to the mystery surrounding the circumstances of his death.

The controversy caused by the mysterious death of Debanhi Escobar made several celebrities from the Mexican entertainment world give their opinion about what happened, like Mhoni Vidente, famous Cuban fortune teller.

Mhoni Vidente, who made a correct prediction about the place where Debanhi’s body was days before the authorities found it, spoke again about this case and revealed the culprits of the young woman’s death.

Also read: Debanhi Escobar: what is known about the mysterious truck that entered the motel minutes after the young woman

The famous astrologer and seer established that Debanhi’s friends and the taxi driver who was supposed to take her home were partly to blame for the death of the teenager.

“The taxi driver is somewhat to blame, but perhaps not totally, just like his friends,” he said.

Read more: “I hope you have a long life like my daughter did not have”: the emotional message from Debanhi Escobar’s father to the girl’s friends

He also reported that, according to his visions, hehe party that Debanhi and her friends attended was organized by drug traffickers and gangstersa situation that made the investigation into his death complicated.

“Debanhi lost control of the situation. She got into a fight with her friends and would have stolen her girlfriend from one of them. It was an environment of drugs and alcohol, that’s why there were no videos of what happened inside doors, “revealed the fortune teller.

It may interest you: Debanhi Escobar: the revelation about the other women who would have died in the motel where the young woman’s body was found

To finish, Mhoni Vidente visualized the way in which Debanhi Escobar was supposedly murdered and indicated that The young woman died the same day of her disappearance.

“They kill her by drowning her. I see that she is suffocating, her hand is so strong that the situation gets out of control. She dies the same day that she disappeared, on April 9, the blows to her face are because they threw her into the water well, five meters below and completely filled with contaminated sewage, ”said Mhoni Vidente.