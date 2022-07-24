The “Revenge” against Meghan Markle is his best tribute

Meghan Markle exposed: from revenge, to tribute (Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, leaves no one indifferent. Since the Hollywood actress became “royal” by marrying the son of Prince Charles and Diana of Wales, her life changed radically.

Meghan Markle has made Prince Harry feel free, in power of his own decisions and has settled down by forming a beautiful family with two children, Archie and Lilibet. He made the decision himself to leave the UK for the US but his wife had a lot to do with it.

Precisely for this, Meghan is hated and admired in equal parts. Harry has gotten into show business with interviews like the one with Oprah Winfrey talking about her family’s private affairs and that is questionable, but this does not mean that Markle stops being a truly incredible woman.

Meg has survived what she sees as constant harassment from the British gossip press who have targeted her on more than one occasion. She has proven to be an empathetic, supportive woman, committed to the most disadvantaged and, of course, feminist and anti-racist.

Now a new book written by Tom Bower and entitled ‘Revenge’ (which is already quite a declaration of intent) aims for the public to see a controlling, hysterical, not very funny Meghan and who, in a nutshell, believed herself to be the new Lady Say and it went wrong.

However, reading the strongest points of the book, far from changing my image of Meghan, it has made me respect her even more as a woman. That supposed ‘hidden face’ that for the author must be negative, of course it is not at all for me.

The author has spoken with sources close to the palace to interview them and discover the ‘real’ Meghan Markle, who is described as a person willing to do anything to reach her goals, leaving ‘dead along the way’.

One example the author cites as negative about Meg is that she doesn’t fit in with Harry’s friends and they are against her. A priori you may think that Meghan will have done something wrong to supposedly dislike her husband’s friends, but when you investigate, the reason is more than justified and is in her favor.

Informants of the book maintain that in 2016, in Sandringham, the couple met up with Harry’s Eton friends and he just wanted to drink and have a good time. The classmates began to make jokes about feminism, transphobia, sexism… and Meg, instead of taking the easy way out and laughing at them, reproached them for the lack of taste and the oppression that such bad taste jokes bring about other groups.

Obviously they didn’t like her because she cut them off, but what better news than knowing that Meghan is really committed to her values ​​also in intimate circles and even if that makes others uncomfortable? Of course, for me, admirable.

Another aspect that the book highlights is from the following year, 2017, when Meghan offered an interview to Vanity Fair and the headline, far from being something related to her social involvement and solidarity (which is why she gave the interview) was “She’s crazy about harry”.

Tom’s book recounts how she “hysterically” called her manager to ask for explanations and to tell him that, by not omitting certain comments about her life with Harry, they had upset Elizabeth II.

With this episode it is intended to portray a Markle who sells her life and puts the family in the pink world in addition to using them for self-promotion but, analyzing in depth, If Meghan called angry, it is precisely because she did not agree with the approach that the magazine gave, so another point in her favor. She wanted to protect her partner and his family, who wouldn’t have treated her very well, by the way.

In fact, in ‘Revenge’ it is said that Elizabeth II did not want Meghan Markle at Philip of Edinburgh’s funeral and that when she found out that Meg would not attend because she was in the final stretch of her pregnancy, the monarch said “Thank God ”, Who does that leave in a bad place? Certainly not Meghan.

The author also collects the airs of Lady Di that Markle gave herself, making constant winks with her clothes and more tributes to what her mother-in-law would have been. While Tom Bowe sees it as something thought out and studied to ride the wave of love that the people continue to have for the memory of Diana of Wales, I see it as something totally natural.

Meghan, like many other empowered women, admires Diana for her work and her empathy, in addition to that she is married to her son so it is something beautiful that she honors her with her look or her charity events, surely Lady Di would have loved it .

It is easy to criticize Meghan Markle with these types of arguments but, like everything in life, there are always two sides of the coin and from my point of view, this book that was intended to be a ‘revenge’ against Sussex, has become her best tribute.

