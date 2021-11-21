The revenge for Spalletti becomes the pursuit of happiness: “The past has never passed for me”

Short





Napoli calcio – On the eve of Inter-Napoli, Luciano Spalletti lets himself go on the return to San Siro and his words become a moment of analysis for Monica Scozzafava from the pages of Corriere del Mezzogiorno

Spalletti and the revenge

There is always a sentence, an exclamation. Or just a grimace of the face that Luciano Spalletti studies and then exhibits, in a natural and convincing way. Phrase or look, whatever, they always end up being right. Intense, in the case of the match between Inter and Napoli at San Siro, where the coach returns for the first time as an opponent. And then: «The past that for me has never passed»; or even “I’m not looking for revenge but only a moment of happiness”. Up to plunging into memories and choosing to refer to “the plants of the Pinetina to which I have given strength” or to the “Chapel in memory of Angelo Moratti”. Strong emotions that he transfers through words. Those that arise from the heart but are then mitigated by reason. Because this is Spalletti’s communication: instinctive but up to a certain point. Spontaneous but always reflective. The whistles? He was not spared at the Olimpico and he stayed there … If this were the case, even San Siro would not be a tragedy. Milan is a lot for him, but compared to Rome the emotional detachment is enormous. There are beautiful memories that go beyond the burden of pain and bitterness that square left him, there is obviously no feeling of belonging. He has things to say or specify, and he does not shy away from them. He does it with grace and style. So that no one can ever charge him with a desire for revenge, a need for redemption.

