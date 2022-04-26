The revenge of Alfredo Talavera in Concacaf

It was a bittersweet eliminationbut defeat in the end. Alfredo Talavera is he only Pumas player who has had the opportunity to play a Concacaf Champions League Final previously and if He was one goal away from achieving it. Y all for the away goal criterion which ruined his chances of being Champion.

The story dates back to April 15, 2014when Cruz Azul and Toluca met in it Concacaf Champions League Final First Leg; both teams they came with the need to win the title for his championship drought and that is why the series had been very close with just 0-0 at the Blue Stadium.

The second leg was played on April 23 at the Nemesio Diez Stadiumwhere the Red Devils started as favorites just because noNo one believed that The Celestial Machine could win a championship due to his bad luck in the Finals and because the scarlet draw just needed to win by any means possible.

Toluca’s starting goalkeeper was Alfredo Talavera who had played well your work under the three posts until minute 41′ arrived. At that moment, a pass from Joao Rojas to Marco Fabián and a cross from him to Mariano Pavone they ended in goal while Talavera desperately raised his hand asking for an offside that was never granted.

Cruz Azul’s 1-0 forced the Devils to win the match 2-1. the scarlets they tied the duel 1-1 with a goal by Edgar ‘Pájaro’ Benítezbut there was no comeback.

Years passed, but Talavera no longer played an international Final until fate made him guardian of the goal of Cougars and in his first Concacaf Champions League tournament is installed in a title series.

“If you believe it, believe it”, Talavera usually repeats on every occasion and this archer’s personal mantra has brought him back to a duel to seek his revenge; this time he will have to overcome, together with the players of Cougarsto the Seattle Sounders in finals scheduled for the April 27 at CU and May 4 at Lumen Field Stadium.

Of the Pumas players, no one has a similar experiencebecause other elements with Concacaf experience such as Efraín Velarde or Leo López, had never reached this instance.

There is a Concacaf Champion on the board

Within the current Pumas team yes there is a person who knows what it is win a Concacaf championship with the auriazules. Is about Miguel Mejia Baronthe current sports vice president of the feline team, who in 1989 was the technical director who won the last confederation championship with Pumas.

Mejía Barón lifted the last Concacaf title with the felines 33 years ago and he did it hand in hand with players What Jorge CamposAbraham Nava, Claudio Suarez and of course the striker Luis Garcia.

This is how the experience of the Pumas goes in the Concacaf Finals where Mejía Barón seeks the second title and Alfredo Talavera his revenge.

