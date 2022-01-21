The revenge of Mira Sorvino, ostracized for 20 years because she said no to Weinstein- Corriere.it

from Matteo Persivale

The actress, who had won the Oscar with a Woody Allen film, returns to star in the fiction about the Lewinsky case playing the intern’s mother. And he just finished shooting Lamborghini, fictional biography of the great entrepreneur

The girl interrupted by the great American cinema at twenty-nine was already one degree magna cum laude at Harvard (with thesis winner of the Hoopes prize reserved for the absolute lite of the university), double scholarship from the Ford Foundation, five languages ​​spoken fluently including Chinese, an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for The goddess of love by Woody Allen, Hollywood directors and producers who lined up to get her to act in their films, the designers who sent her their clothes. Tall, beautiful, polyglot, capable of acting in dramas and comedies, illuminating every line with her intelligence: Mira Sorvino she had everything an actress could dream of, but sometimes dreams quickly turn into nightmares.

The advances of the stalker producer Among the producers who were looking for it there was also Harvey Weinstein: for thirty years one of the most powerful men in Hollywood and also a molester, stalker, rapist. Sorvino, who first refused his heavy advances and then said no to blackmail, had his career severely damaged if not destroyed: she was ostracized for twenty years by a fearful and conspiratorial system, because not only Weinstein had canceled her from the films for which she was directly responsible, but she had made it known to all the other producers that Mira Sorvino no longer had to work, at least in the A-list films, the ones she would have deserved. She seemed already hired for the movie saga of Lord of the Rings, popularity and millions guaranteed: director Peter Jackson was ordered by the production to choose another actress, n she n Ashley Judd, another excellent interpreter who had said no to Weinstein. They let me know that working with Sorvino and Judd was a nightmare, better to lose them than to find them, to call whoever I wanted except the two of them – he explained recently -. I was wrong, I’m very sorry.

An actress against the wall of silence In reality Mira was (and remains) obviously among the most prepared and serious actresses, never a delay, zero whims, the lesson of absolute professionalism of father Paul Sorvino great interpreter of theater and cinema, Big Paulie in Goodfellas

masterpiece by Martin Scorsese, the taciturn Shakespearean gangster who just needs a raised eyebrow to sentence one of his little boys to death. Mira Sorvino was one of the first actresses to break down the wall of silence accusing Weinstein, who ended up in disgrace first and then directly in prison, where he remains, also thanks to his complaint. My career stopped for twenty years, he had said: now that the ogre is gone and nobody is afraid of him and his blackmail anymore, Mira Sorvino’s professional life has restarted and the public has been able to find one of the most good of his generation. Here it is in American Crime Story 3: Impeachment (Fox Crime), fiction inspired by the scandal of the Bill Clinton intern. Sorvino plays Monica Lewinsky’s mom, with the usual class and intelligence. And he just finished shooting Lamborghini, fictional biography of the great entrepreneur.

Back to Hollywood His return is good news for those who love cinema, too bad that Weinstein has canceled the best twenty years for the career of a Hollywood actress. It is significant that, today, in the Monica Lewinsky serial, she plays the mother of a 25-year-old. Mira Sorvino is 54 years old, four younger than Brad Pitt and six younger than George Clooney who are not offered roles as dad but as the protagonist of romantic comedies. And Harrison Ford at 79 and a half is playing the new Indiana Jones, due out in 2023.