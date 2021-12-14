The revenge of the blondes 3, Reese Whiterspoon updates on the status of the works

According to what reported by Comicbook magazine, the American actress has updated Variety on the progress of the production of the film

The third chapter seems to be getting closer and closer. In the past few hours Comicbook reported the statements of Reese Witherspoon, class 1976, regarding the production trend of the expected film.

And the 2001 when La revincita delle bionde arrives on the big screen quickly conquering audiences and critics to the point of becoming a real cult over time; the film also gets two prestigious nominations at the 59th edition of Golden Globe Awards in the categories of Best Comedy or Music Film and Best Actress in a Comedy or Music Film.

Two years later Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon, this is the name at the registry office, returns to play the role of Elle Woods in the sequel. Now, about two decades later, the American actress (PHOTO) would seem ready to bring the iconic character back to the screen.

In the past few hours Comicbook re-launched the statements made by Reese Witherspoon to the magazine Variety on the progress of work on the new chapter. Reese Witherspoon said, "Now we're just working on the script and once we have the script, then we can make the film."