The revenge of the blondes 3 will be made: the plot of the film with Reese Witherspoon has been revealed

Three years after the announcement of the production of Revenge of the blondes 3, we discover the first details of the plot of the film starring Reese Witherspoon.

Pamela Abdy, executive of MGM, confirmed that Revenge of the blondes 3 will be done, also revealing important details of the plot of the film that will see the protagonist again Reese Witherspoon.

After it was announced in 2018 that Reese Witherspoon would reprise the role of Elle Woods in Revenge of the Blondes 3, few updates have been shared on the development of the new chapter of the franchise. Pamela Abdy, manager of MGM, therefore took care of introducing us to the fate of the film project. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Abdy finally shed light on the film’s pre-production and where Elle’s character will be when we see her on the big screen. Considering it has been nearly two decades since we last saw it, more than a few changes are to be expected.

Legally Blonde, released in 2001, brought Amanda Brown’s novel of the same name to the screen, garnering reasonably positive responses from critics and grossing $ 140 million globally, against a budget of $ 18 million. Two years later, the film’s sequel, A Blonde in Career, was released, greeted by mixed reviews and a below-expected economic return: this meant that the chances of another sequel were drastically reduced, at least until today.

In June three years ago it was reported that Reese Witherspoon was in discussions with MGM to reprise her role in a new chapter of the saga. The film would go into production for release in 2020 but, due to the health emergency, the film was delayed and shortly thereafter it was also reported that it would receive an entirely new script, with a release scheduled for May 2022.

Pamela Abdy revealed to THR that the new film will see Elle as a working mother who is now 40. He said: “This is really happening. Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor are writing it right now. Reese and Lauren Neustadter are producing with Marc Platt. We are all developing it together. What does Elle Woods look like at 40? Elle is a mom with a thriving career. We can’t wait for the script to be completed in the first quarter of the new year“.

While there hasn’t been a release date update yet, it’s virtually impossible for the film to come out in May 2022, considering the script won’t be ready until early next year and the full cast hasn’t been announced yet. More likely would be a release of Revenge of the Blondes 3 for 2023.