The revenge of the blondes 3 will take place

Zach Shipman
The revenge of the blondes 3 will be made: the plot of the film with Reese Witherspoon has been revealed (On Friday 26 November 2021) Three years after the announcement of the production of La revenge from the blondes 3, we find out the first details of the plot of the movie with Reese Witherspoon hero. MGM executive Pamela Abdy confirmed that La revenge from the blondes 3 yes will make, also revealing important details of the plot of the movie which will see protagonist again Reese Witherspoon. After that, in 2018, it was announced that Reese Witherspoon she would reprise the role of Elle Woods in La revenge from the blondes 3, few updates have been shared on the development of the new …Read on movieplayer

