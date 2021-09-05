The revenge of the blondes: Reese Witherspoon announces the reunion of the cast

The cast of the film The revenge of the blondes, 20 years after the release of the film, gave life to a virtual reunion to raise funds.

The revenge of the blondes will be the focus of a new one reunion virtual that will give fans the first meeting of the cast members after 20 years, as anticipated by the protagonist Witherspoon yields with a short teaser.

The video published on Instagram gives a very brief preview of the atmosphere and interactions at the center of the appointment dedicated to the countless fans.

The event dedicated to The revenge of the blondes will be in favor of World Central Kitchen and available on the YouTube channel of Hello Sunshine, the production company of the Oscar-winning actress on Tuesday 20 October.

The Legally Blonde reunion will count on the presence of Reese Witherspoon, interpreter of Elle Woods, Selma Blair (Vivian Kensington), Jessica Cauffiel (Margot), Jennifer Coolidge (Paulette Bonafonté), Matthew Davis (Warner Huntington III), Ali Larter (Brooke Taylor Windham), Holland Taylor (Professor Stromwell), Alanna Ubach (Serena McGuire) and Luke Wilson (Emmett Richmond).

The comedy, released in theaters in 2001, was based on the novel of the same name written by Amanda Brown and had grossed a good 141 million dollars, against a budget of only 18 million.

For some time there has been talk of a possible third chapter in Elle’s story and, probably, the reunion will allow us to discover some more details about the awaited project.