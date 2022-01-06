the revenge of the “old economy” – Corriere.it

The rush of inflation does not seem to want to stop. The further jump in November, both in the United States (+6.8 per cent) and in Europe (+4.9 per cent), set off a new alarm bell. Yet, the institutions minimize this escalation of the consumer price index, with the European Commission convinced that in 2022 the annual change in inflation will stand at 2.2 per cent, and then collapse in 2023 to 1.4 per cent. , well below the ECB target. Forecasts on which Alessandro Tentori, investment manager of Axa Investment Managers Italia, reveals all his skepticism: “After more than 12 months in which we have lived with an increase in the cost of raw materials that goes well beyond analysts’ forecasts, the fork between the central bank narrative and measured inflation is expanding visibly – he explains -. The enormous global demand due to the post-Covid reopening has had to be measured against a supply economy that is often seriously delayed in production, thus resulting in very strong pressure on consumer prices. But the risk of inflation goes far beyond the base effects. Structural factors such as the ESG transition, the demographic trend in China or the on-shoring process (to stabilize production and value chains, ed.) Have an inflationary effect in the long term ».

A further risk of inflation derives from the constantly improving labor market, points out Tentori. The unemployment rate in the Eurozone is expected to drop to 7.3% in the next 24 months, in line with GDP growth. “And as in the United States, where wages have already accelerated to 4.9%, even in the Old Continent we could see the first signs of a spiral between prices and wages – adds Tentori -. The mechanism of expectations, virtuous and difficult to control, could have an easy game in this economic context, thus forcing the ECB to make a rapid and embarrassing turnaround. An inversion that for the moment does not seem to be an option for the Frankfurt institute, much less after the policy review which envisages a more wait-and-see philosophy than in the past ».



Levels to monitor Tentori’s main concern is that current CPI expectations underestimate the risk of less transient inflation, that is linked more to structural dynamics and less to basic effects or temporary bottlenecks: “Maybe we should get used to seeing inflation stably above 2%, as we were almost used to seeing it below 2% after the great crisis financial. In this scenario, protecting one’s savings on the current account from the loss of purchasing power becomes therefore more than ever a priority ». But how do you position yourself to protect yourself from the risk of inflation? «With rates and inflation rising, in general, value tends to perform better than growth stocks – answers Tentori -. Therefore, we could see a small revenge of the old economy over the new economy. Consequently, the advice on equities is not to remain unbalanced only on the Nasdaq giants, but to rebalance the portfolio with more traditional securities, such as banking, or even luxury ones, which have a marginal sensitivity to both interest rates. and inflation “.

In particular, at the regional level, the Axa Im manager has a preference for the Eurozone, where banks, also seen a price / earnings ratio of 10.9, could perform well also in 2022, thus further reducing the gap in terms of multiples with Eurostoxx (it has a p / e of 18.2). “As regards the bond market, however, it is necessary to focus on inflation-linked securities, which protect against the price rush, trying to contain the residual life of the securities to 1-3 years. Finally, pay attention to emerging countries, because there the high cost of living could have political and social repercussions so significant as to become potentially dangerous for markets and investors ”, concludes Tentori.

