In the last days of the year, the Revenue Agency announced the amounts it will provide as financial support to the numerous applicant workers. Funds ranging from 3,000 to 12,000 euros are expected to be allocated to many activities that have suffered the consequences of the health emergency.

Based on the submission number of the applications and the available funds, the tax authorities would have disclosed the amounts payable in a recently published provision. The Revenue Agency announces that it will grant over 3,000 euros in non-repayable funds to all these beneficiaries. So let’s see what it is and who is entitled to the money from the fund.

What help for families and workers in difficulty

Various concessions from the state still continue to arrive to facilitate economic recovery in our country still weakened by the pandemic emergency. Those who plan to buy a house, also in 2022, will be able to benefit from important tax exemptions that it is useful not to miss. Families with an ISEE income up to € 40,000 who present a certificate to the Revenue Agency by 2022 will be able to access the tax bonus.

On the other hand, those who want more concrete help for their work still have time to apply for a further subsidy. Workers in specific sectors who apply by January 2022 will receive up to 5,000 euros in non-repayable funds. With regard to the work dimension, there are those who have suffered the blow of long closures and for this reason important economic support is now arriving.

With provision no. 379919 of 29 December 2021, the Revenue Agency established the amounts to be paid and discos and closed activities. These are two different types of amounts that the beneficiaries will receive based on their ATECO code. In the first case, it is a surcharge for discos equal to 8,661 euros aimed at active VAT numbers as of 23 July 2021.

The ATECO reference code is 93.29.10, that is the one that identifies discos, night clubs, dance halls and the like. The second type of fund concerns closed assets. The requirements envisage the allocation of the fund to the ATECO codes present in annex 1 of the interministerial Ministerial Decree of 9 September 2021. These are for example gyms, sports facilities, cinema or theatrical events and many others. The amount of the refreshment is divided into three distinct sections.

3,000 euros will be paid to those who receive and pay within 400,000 euros. The refreshment rises to 7,500 euros for those with revenues between 400,000 and 1 million euros. Finally, 12,000 euros are due to those who have revenues and remuneration of over 1 million euros. Those who have submitted an application, therefore, will now be able to know the results and the amount of the forwarded request.

