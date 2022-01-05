The Revenue Agency fines crafty taxpayers who do not pay the tax by January 31, 2022 with fines of up to 540 euros plus interest

January 31, 2022 is a date to remember. There are, in fact, numerous tax deadlines that taxpayers must keep in mind in January.

From 10 to 31 January of each year, there are so many appointments with the tax authorities.

Consider the payment of quarterly contributions to INPS by domestic employers scheduled for January 10, 2022. Or the payment of the VAT deposit for 2021 not made in December and to be regularized by January 26, 2022.

Until the last day of January to pay the registration tax on the lease contracts stipulated on 01/01/2022.

Or on rental contracts that were tacitly renewed on the same date.

But January 31, 2022 is also the date on which taxpayers for whom it was not possible to charge the RAI license in their bills must pay the tax.

Same deadline also for those who have deliberately not paid the tax of 9 euros per month from January to October.

Perhaps paying the electricity bill with a blank bulletin and not including the 9 euros per month for the RAI fee in the cost.

Obviously there are also those who do not have to pay the RAI license fee because they are exempt from it but who still have to pay attention.

In fact, anyone who does not submit the new application to the Revenue Agency by 31 January 2022 loses this important exemption

Reporting

With the latest update of 12 November 2021, the Revenue Agency explained to taxpayers how reporting works.

The various electricity companies are, in fact, required on a monthly basis to report electronically to the Revenue Agency any taxpayers who have not paid the TV ownership tax.

Should the electricity supplier omit such communication, it will be forced to pay the costs in person.

Paying a fine of 30 euros for each omitted communication.

This is the reason why electricity companies pay particular attention to those crafty taxpayers.

With ProiezionidiBorsa Consultants we will try to understand what happens in these cases.

The Revenue Agency sanctions crafty taxpayers who do not pay the tax by January 31, 2022 with fines of up to 540 euros plus interest. That is, those who do not pay the RAI license directly in their bill. But even those who do not provide it via the F24 form by 31 January 2022, because they do not own an electricity user as often happens for tenants, have their hours counted.

The Revenue Agency fines crafty taxpayers who do not pay the tax by January 31, 2022 with fines of up to 540 euros plus interest

Bad payers risk very high fines ranging from 200 to 540 euros up to 600 euros by calculating the interest.

Therefore, 6 times the amount of the fee of 90 euros to be paid annually.

Furthermore, should the user declare to the Revenue Agency with a false self-certification that he does not own a television set, in addition to the fine he risks up to 2 years in prison.