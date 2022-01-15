The Revenue Agency has decided to reimburse the most common costs in pharmacies for some products that are not drugs with this deduction

The progressive increase in infections and the obligation to wear masks even outdoors is entailing huge costs for families. Suffice it to say that changing an Ffp2 mask per day in a year is about 280 euros per person. For a family of 4, the figure can exceed 1,000 euros. If we add to this the cost of tampons, sometimes necessary even privately, the expense for a family is certainly not insignificant.

Our legislator, aware of the numerous expenses that especially families with dependent children have to face every day, has provided various concessions. For example, the expenses of the dentist, the ophthalmologist or those who take their children to the speech therapist for long periods, deductible from IRPEF to the extent of 19%.

In the case of masks and tampons, the Revenue Agency has decided to reimburse the most common costs in the pharmacy for some products that are not drugs with this deduction.

In fact, to clarify this is also a press release from the Revenue Agency itself, which illustrates how to do not lose the concession. Masks, therefore, as personal protective equipment, can be deducted. However, it is necessary to be careful when purchasing masks to certain details.

The purchase of masks for personal protection can be deducted in the amount of 19% in the declaration if it concerns medical devices with CE marking. Therefore, the expenses incurred for the masks can be deducted as part of the health expenses of the tax return. However, it will be necessary to verify that on the receipt or invoice the person who bears the expense is indicated, as well as the conformity of the device.

The Agency also specifies that it will be possible to check whether the AD code is shown on the receipt or invoice. This indicates “expenses related to the purchase or rental of medical devices with CE marking”.

Otherwise, it will be sufficient to keep the documentation containing the CE marking for the devices included in the database of medical devices published by the Ministry of Health. On the other hand, for devices not included in the list, the attestation of compliance with European legislation will suffice.

The deduction is equal to 19% of the part exceeding 129.11 euros.

Swabs may also be subject to the deduction, just like laboratory tests and routine checks on the person. In these cases, a clarification is appropriate. If they are performed at pharmacies or laboratories accredited with the SSN, the related expenses may be subject to deductions even if paid in cash. If not, payments must be traceable.

