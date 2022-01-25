Credit assignment in need of repair: for expenses incurred in 2022 awaits theupdate by theRevenue Agency of the module he was born in communication software options.

The continuous innovations introduced in the context of the alternative mechanism to the direct use of tax deductions on the house are certainly not helpful, and the work of the Revenue Agency becomes more complex.

The changes provided for by the Budget Law 2022which in addition to the extension of the credit transfer and the discount on the invoice has provided for simplifications for some types of works, are now joined by those provided for by the Sostegni ter decree, still in draft and to be confirmed.

A restyling continuous, which for the moment produces as its only effect that of blocking of the credit assignment for the expenses incurred in 2022. The fiscal currency mechanism has stalled.

2022 credit transfer blocked: the Revenue Agency has not updated the module and software

The latest update to the forms for exercising the options relating to the assignment of credit and the discount on the invoice is dated November 12, 2021date on which the Revenue Agency adapted the operating procedures to the changes introduced by law decree n. 157/2021.

The software and instead stopped on January 10, 2022with the latest update relating to the removal of the report on the compilation of the residual installments for the expenses incurred during 2021.

A little more than two months afterlast update of module and instructions however the rules relating to the transfer of the credit for home bonuses and the 2022 superbonus have been retouched several timesand the Revenue Agency again awaits the adaptation of operating procedures.

First, it will be necessary align the times with the extension introduced by the 2022 Budget Law, which provided for the possibility of opting for the transfer of credit and discount on the invoice until 2025 for the superbonus and until 2024 for ordinary house bonuses transferable, pursuant to article 121 of the Relaunch decree no. 34/2020.

True timing is though just one of the pressing needs. To unlock the practices related to the monetization of building bonuses it is necessary substantially retouch the rules relating to the necessary formalities.

In fact, if the anti-fraud decree, later incorporated into the 2022 Budget Law, provided for thegeneralized obligation of affixing of the endorsement of conformity and certification of congruityduring the course of the discussion of the Maneuver, they have been foreseen two exceptions: for works in free construction and for those under € 10,000integrating the provisions of paragraph 1-ter, article 121 of the Relaunch decree.

News which are now joined by the new changes provided for by the draft of the Sostegni ter decree approved on 21 January 2022, awaiting confirmation.

Credit transfer, from free construction to stop to multiple operations: a new construction site for 2022 home bonuses

To restart the credit transfer, the Revenue Agency will have to adapt forms and compilation and control software in light of the extension, of the innovations already in force and those “in progress”.

As regards the substantial changes, please note that starting from 1 January 2022, for the purposes of monetizing tax deductions, the affixing of the compliance visa and the asseveration of price congruity are not required for:

the free construction work pursuant to article 6 of the Consolidated Building Act (Presidential Decree No. 380/2021), of the MIT decree of 2 March 2018 (containing the Glossary of Free Construction), and of the regional legislation;

pursuant to article 6 of the Consolidated Building Act (Presidential Decree No. 380/2021), of the MIT decree of 2 March 2018 (containing the Glossary of Free Construction), and of the regional legislation; the works for a total amount of less than 10,000 eurosexcept for those included in the bonus facades.

This is the main novelty on the subject envisaged by the 2022 Budget Law, which after not even a month the changes – still to be confirmed – envisaged by the draft of the Sostegni ter decree issued on 21 January, the same day of approval by the Council. of Ministers.

For the assignment of the credit and the discount on the invoice they come in fact multiple operations blockedwith the aim of stop fraud on the matter intercepted by the Revenue Agency and by the Guardia di Finanza.

Measures still on paper, and for which implementation remains necessary wait for the technical adjustment times. In fact, to date, opting for the assignment of credit in relation to the expenses incurred during 2022 remains a mirage.