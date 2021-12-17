The controls on the movement of money are becoming more and more stringent. The government is putting in place many control measures to combat the massive tax evasion. The limit on the use of cash, which will see a further tightening in January, is just one of several measures. Payments and collections on the current account can also be regularly checked.

There are movements on the current account that more than others can arouse the attention of the tax authorities. They are expenses made through a bank transfer for specific goods and services. The Revenue Agency in 2022 will mainly control these movements of money on the current account.

Beware, these money movements are not about cash limits. We remind you that from January there will be a new squeeze on payments made with material money. The decree n. 124/2019 provides for a further reduction of the cash payment limit. From 1 January it will be forbidden to make payments or receive physical money for amounts exceeding 999 euros. This limit halves the current one in force which provides for the possibility of making or receiving payments up to € 1,999. We talk about the new legislation in the article: “Let’s get ready to pay in this way if we don’t want to have trouble with the tax authorities”.

The limitation of cash movements has two objectives: to limit the payments of money in black and to facilitate checks. In fact, payments and collections made by bank transfer, debit card or check are more easily controlled because they all pass through the current account. Thanks to the tax superanagrafe, the Revenue Agency can monitor all current accounts. So pay attention to the movements on the current account, the superanagrafe looks and evaluates. And if there is any inconsistency, the checks are triggered.

Inconsistencies are triggered when there is a significant difference between receipts and payments. Revenue Agency controls will primarily focus on accounts where there is a material discrepancy between declared revenue and expenditure. The checks could be triggered when the expenses on a current account are 20% higher than the income. In this case, the tax authorities could summon the current account holder and ask for a justification for this discrepancy.

Of course, it’s not just the difference between entrances and exits that could trigger controls. Even the type of expenses could set off an alarm bell for the Revenue Agency. All spending on luxury goods could fall under the lens of the tax authorities. Examples could be luxury cars, boats, high-rise apartment rentals, the purchase of luxury homes. Other payments could also ignite suspicion in the tax authorities such as repeated spending in luxury restaurants and frequent trips abroad. In addition, the Revenue Agency could also pay attention to contracts for home helps and domestic workers.

Even making withdrawals from the account in a month beyond certain amounts could trigger checks on the account. Beware of too many cash payments because tax checks are triggered for monthly withdrawals beyond this amount.

