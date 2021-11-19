the Revenue Agency on the assignment of credit

Your credit transfer form for each intervention. The most interesting content of the answer 18 November 2021, n. 784 with which the Revenue Agency returns to speaks of a 110% super bonus for a real estate unit with autonomous and functionally independent access.

Superbonus 110%: questions to the Revenue Agency

In the present case, the applicant claims to be in possession of the requisites prescribed by the law for autonomous access and functional independence. For this he asks the following questions:

can take advantage of the 110% Sismabonus (supersismabonus) within the spending limit of 96,000 euros? can take advantage of the 110% Ecobonus for the replacement of the existing air conditioning system for a spending limit of € 30,000 and for the replacement of windows and doors for a spending limit of € 54,545) in the case of credit transfer or invoice discount, for the aforementioned interventions, two separate forms for communicating the option must be sent to the Revenue Agency, one for anti-seismic interventions and one for energy efficiency interventions, or only one showing which amount to be discounted or sold the sum of the amounts relating to the two interventions?

Superbonus 110%: the real estate unit with independent access and functional independence

In order to provide a correct answer (even if in some things AdE disguises itself in the most classic of merchants, beating around the bush a bit on some answers), the Revenue Agency first clarifies the reference regulatory framework and then returns, once again , on the requirements for autonomous access and functional independence.

And to do so he cites art. 119, paragraph 1-bis of the Law Decree n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree) for which a real estate unit can be considered “functionally independent” if it is equipped with at least three of the following exclusively owned installations or artifacts:

water supply systems;

gas installations;

electrical energy systems;

winter air conditioning system.

As regards the independent access from the outside, it means an independent access, not common to other real estate units, closed by a gate or entrance door that allows access from the street or courtyard or garden, even if it is not exclusive property. .

Superbonus 110%: the eco-bonus for independent units

As for the 110% superbonus, the Revenue Agency has repeatedly clarified in the last year that it is possible to use it “without further checks” for real estate units with autonomous access and functionally independent, but only for the part concerning the redevelopment. energy.

By responding immediately to the second question, therefore, having satisfied all the requirements and verified autonomous access and functional independence, the taxpayer will be able to use the superbonus for the replacement of the heating system, windows and doors.

Superbonus 110%: the seismabonus for independent units

For seismic risk reduction interventions, things change considerably. Meanwhile, because neither paragraph 4, art. 119 of the Relaunch Decree nor art. 16-bis, paragraph 1, letter i) of the TUIR nor art. 16, paragraphs 1-bis to 1-septies of Legislative Decree no. 63/2013 have never talked about sismabonus for real estate units but only for buildings. And then because the commission for monitoring the Sismabonus has already expressed itself on this issue, recently with the fourth opinion of July 2021.

The conclusion is that the sismabonus can be applied not to the functionally independent unit but to the structural unit (US) referred to in point 8.7.l. of the Ministerial Decree of 17 January 2018, concerning the updating of the «Technical standards for constructions» (NTC). The aforementioned Commission also clarified that, under certain conditions, the “repair or local interventions” referred to in point 8.4 of the NTC fall within this scope. In particular, point 8.4.1 specifies that repair or local interventions are those that affect individual structural elements and that, in any case, do not reduce the pre-existing safety conditions.

Superbonus 110%: the assignment of credit

Finally, as regards the third question, AdE recalls the contents of art. 121 of the Relaunch Decree and the alternative options to the deduction (discount on the invoice and credit transfer), the implementation procedures have been defined with various provisions of the Director of the Revenue Agency (the last is the Provision 12 November 2021, prot. 312528 ).

With the circular no. 30 / E of 2020, the Revenue Agency has already specified that, in the event that several interventions that can be facilitated are carried out on the same property, the maximum expenditure limit admitted to the deduction is the sum of the amounts provided for each of the interventions carried out.

This implies that if they are carried out on the same building, even single-family, or on the same functionally autonomous real estate unit and with independent access, for example the installation of the thermal coat on the building envelope and seismic risk reduction interventions – driving interventions – as well as the replacement of fixtures and installation of solar panels for the production of hot water, of photovoltaic panels for the production of electricity and related storage systems and charging infrastructures for electric vehicles (towed interventions) the maximum limit of expenditure admitted to the Superbonus will consist of the sum of the amounts foreseen for each of these interventions.

In this case, it will be possible to benefit from the corresponding deduction provided that the expenses relating to the various interventions are separately accounted for – it is not possible to benefit from more concessions for the same expenses – and the formalities specifically provided for in relation to each deduction are respected.

Considering that, in the present case, the applicant intends to carry out both anti-seismic interventions and energy efficiency interventions for the replacement of the air conditioning system and replacement of windows and doors on the real estate unit it owns, according to the Agency of the Revenue it will be necessary to send three separate forms for the communication of the option for the so-called “discount on invoice” or for the assignment of credit, ie a different form for each intervention that will be carried out.

These conclusions are also confirmed by the instructions for completing the relevant form which, in light of the content of the Provision of the Director of the Revenue Agency of 8 August 2020 (and subsequent amendments), expressly provide that, in the “Type of intervention” field, the taxpayer indicate the identification code of the intervention for which the communication is being made (distinguishing, in particular, between interventions on common parts and on individual real estate units and, specifically, between “energy efficiency interventions”, “anti-seismic interventions in seismic areas 1, 2 and 3 “and” other interventions “).