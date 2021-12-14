the Revenue Agency opens to some internal facades

The Revenue Agency for once in a while makes a nice surprise.

We all know that the bonus is one of the really fundamental ones in the work of restarting the economy put in place by the government. After the mammoth Superbonus 110%, certainly the facades bonus is the one most loved by Italians, to quote an old advertisement. However, the bonus face has been a bit disappointing lately. First of all, it drops from 90% to a smaller 60% and this certainly did not please the construction sector. But above all, the most limiting thing about the facade bonus super is that it is limited to the external facades of the building. However, a new clarification from the Revenue Agency changes the cards on the table. Let’s say immediately that from next year the facades bonus is much less attractive because, in fact, it will go from 90 to 60% even if it is not excluded that there will be twists of the last minute. Indeed, numerous political parties are pressing for it to still remain at 90%.

Positive news

After all, this bonus is really fundamental for the construction sector e as we well know this sector is suffering tremendously from inflation and the price increases of raw materials, so leaving the front bonus at 90% would be a really good thing. M.at least some good news comes from the tax office. the Revenue Agency overturns the old certainty that only the facade visible from the street can benefit from the bonus. With a new last-minute clarification, the Revenue Agency expands the concept of facade visibility. Therefore to benefit from the façade bonus the façade must be visible but not necessarily from the street the important thing is that it is in the abstract visible from the outside.

Read also: Credit transfer and invoice discount: woe betide you if you miss the communication deadline

For example: if it is visible from a railway this is enough for it to be considered an external facade and benefit from the bonus.

Read also: Ecobonus in 2022: a welcome return. Giorgetti says yes

A nice last-minute surprise that conceptually expands the limits of applicability of this fundamental bonus.