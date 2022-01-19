The Revenue Agency publishes the new model. Here are the news









The new model 730/2022, published on the website of the Revenue Agency, with the relative instructions presents many confirmations and news, albeit to a lesser extent than in previous years, but still no less important. As usual, the major changes concern Part E intended for deductible expenses and deductible charges, and in particular for building bonuses. Here is a summary of the various news.

730/2022 and building bonuses for the house

The main changes concern the deductions on the house, and are:

Superbonus with reduced rate at 110% for energy efficiency interventions, based on the spending limits for each intervention envisaged by current legislation. The novelty in the 730/2022 model concerns the interventions aimed at removing architectural barriers, if carried out together with the eco-bonus and sismabonus interventions, it is possible to benefit from the increased rate of 110%. In this regard, code 20 has been provided to be indicated in the specific line of Part E; recovery of the building stock with a 50% deduction for expenses incurred in the year 2021. The deduction is also due for interventions to replace the emergency generator with the latest generation gas generators; tax credit for the purchase of the first home with VAT, dedicated to under 36 with an ISEE not exceeding 40,000 euros; tax regime of dry coupon referred to the year 2021 applicable only to taxpayers who allocate no more than 4 properties to short-term leasing (Law 178/2020) mobile bonuses with a 50% deduction for the purchase of furniture and large appliances, considering a maximum spending ceiling of € 16,000 for the year 2021; purchase and installation of charging station structures for vehicles powered by electricity. Expenses must be indicated in Part E in line E56, two new codes envisaged: code 4 and code 5.

Deduction and tax credit

It makes its debut in the 730/2022 model deduction of 19% for the expenses incurred for the registration or subscriptions of young people between 5 and 18 years of age to conservatories, music schools registered in the regional registers, to AFAM, bands, choirs and music schools recognized by a public administration and for the study and practice of music. The deduction can be used up to an amount not exceeding € 1,000 for each child, if the total annual income does not exceed € 36,000.

Raised the maximum limit of veterinary expenses up to 550 euros relating to expenses incurred in 2021. The income tax deduction of 19% is applied to the new spending threshold for the part exceeding the deductible of 129.11 euros.

The tax credit also debuts in the 50% measure for the installation of filtering systems and qualitative improvement of water intended for human consumption, and reduction of consumption of plastic containers. The maximum spending ceiling is 1,000 euros for each real estate unit.

Defense sector employees

In 730/2022 the specific section in Part C – Section VI is confirmed, reserved for military personnel of the Armed Forces, including personnel of the civil and military police forces and the Port Authority Corps. For these categories of employees, a reduction in IRPEF is envisaged if in the year 2020 they received an employee income not exceeding € 28,974. The tax reduction is determined by the employer on the ancillary economic treatment issued (Single Certification 2022 point 383).

In the event that the withholding agent has not recognized this deduction to the worker, the taxpayer can benefit from the deduction in the tax return, if the 2022 Single Certification shows in the annotations with the BO code. In 2021 the amount of the deduction due is been raised to 609.50 euros (Decree of the President of the Council of Ministers October 27, 2021).

