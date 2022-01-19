There are many families in which there is at least one person of advanced age or with disabilities who requires personalized assistance. Often an adequate organization is sought in the family to ensure that the frail person receives adequate care and is not left alone.

However, sometimes the collaboration of an external employee is necessary to guarantee assistance to the person who needs it. The Revenue Agency will grant 2,100 euros of deduction for family members with Law 104 or the elderly in the 730/2022 model to those who bear certain expenses. Let’s see below what it is and what the expected ISEE thresholds are.

How to receive financial aid for family members with disabilities or the elderly

With the arrival of the new year, many welfare benefits are confirmed also for 2022. Those who have a person in the family who are not self-sufficient and unable to walk or carry out the acts of daily life can request financial aid from INPS. care allowance which in 2022 has a slightly higher amount.

In certain circumstances, the relative who acts as a caregiver taking care of the loved one may also request work benefits. This is the case of the 2-year leave with Law 104 which can be assigned to the spouse or other relatives of the disabled person. Where, on the other hand, certain assistance costs are faced, once again this year the Revenue Agency reserves an important tax relief.

The Revenue Agency will grant 2,100 euros of deduction for family members with Law 104 or the elderly in the 730/2022 model

Anyone who annually faces expenses for personal assistance in cases of non self-sufficiency can request an IRPEF deduction of up to 2,100 euros of expenditure. As stated on the draft of the 730/2022 model, those who have faced these costs in the 2021 tax year can request a 19% personal income tax deduction. Only those who submit an ISEE within 40,000 euros will be able to obtain the deduction which is calculated on a maximum amount of expenditure equal to 2,100 euros.

The condition of non self-sufficiency must come from medical certification. For example, the person who cannot take food, perform physiological functions, walk or take care of personal hygiene is considered non self-sufficient. The same rule applies if the person needs ongoing surveillance. To benefit from the deduction, the non self-sufficient state must be linked to a pathological condition. The taxpayer requesting the deduction must present appropriate documentation certifying the assistance costs. Furthermore, the person who actually made the payments can deduct the amount. By indicating the necessary data in the 730/2022 form, therefore, it will be possible to have the calculation of the deduction due to the Tax Authority carried out.

Deepening

INPS recognizes Law 104 even without making a medical examination by presenting this certificate