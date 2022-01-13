2022 will be a year full of news, also with regard to the tax authorities. Some of these innovations derive from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, a series of actions envisaged by the Government to restore the country’s economy. The Revenue Agency will execute government orders, adapting to the new directives on tax matters. For this, some taxpayers will have to keep their eyes peeled, especially if they have missed income or made mistakes when filing. The Revenue Agency will soon send a letter to these unfortunate taxpayers called to pay more taxes than they have already paid. The campaign to send the notices started already in the last months of 2021, but the sendings will increase during this period. Let’s see who the taxpayers are at risk and how they will have to behave.

The Revenue Agency will soon send a letter to these unfortunate taxpayers called to pay more taxes

Among the adjustments envisaged by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, there is also the sending of amicable notices by the Revenue Agency. The Agency has always sent these letters to taxpayers whose tax returns show anomalies. But from this year the controls will be stricter and the mailings will increase. The government’s plan, in fact, is to increase the sending of amicable notices by the Revenue Agency by 30%. Consequently, the goal is to increase the receipts for spontaneous fulfillment by 20%.

Currently, the Revenue Agency is analyzing the declarations from 2017 onwards. All those who have omitted data or filled out the return with anomalous data must expect an amicable notice from the Revenue Agency. All these taxpayers will most likely receive the letter from the Agency in the coming months. But how should the taxpayer who has received the notice behave? We see.

What the taxpayer who receives this letter from the Revenue Agency must do

All taxpayers who will receive the notice from the Inland Revenue must, first of all, read it very carefully. Then, the always valid advice is to ask the accountant for an opinion. In this way you will be able to check whether the anomalies highlighted by the Revenue Agency are correct or not.

If the anomalies correspond to the truth, the taxpayer can remedy it through the so-called industrious repentance. In this way he will be able to heal his position, paying more taxes, but having important discounts on penalties. If, on the other hand, the shortcomings highlighted by the Revenue Agency do not correspond to the truth, it will be enough to notify the Agency.

Deepening

They are not exactly education costs but the Inland Revenue allows you to deduct them from your taxes