Anti-fraud decree and building bonuses, the first FAQ of the Revenue Agency arrives on compliance and sworn certification.

This was announced on press release of 22 November, which refers to the dedicated page of the financial administration portal.

Among the various clarifications it is emphasized that the compliance visa is not required for the interventions of recovery of the building patrimony if the taxpayer has received the invoice and paid by 11 November but has not yet sent the communication for the option of the discount on the invoice.

As regards the verification of the appropriateness of expenses, pending the decree of the Ministry of ecological transition, the ministerial decree of 6 August 2020 “Technical requirements for access to tax deductions for the energy requalification of buildings – cd. Ecobonus “.

Furthermore, the technicians authorized to issue the sworn certificates required by thearticle 119, paragraph 13, of the law decree n. 34 of 2020 for interventions admitted to the superbonus 110 per cent can also issue the sworn statement of the appropriateness of expenses provided for by the anti-fraud decree, for the same type of intervention.

Anti-fraud decree and building bonuses: the Revenue FAQ on compliance and sworn certification

The Revenue Agency updates the FAQ, the answers to the most frequent questions, on the visa for conformity and certification.

This was announced in the press release of November 22, 2021.

Revenue Agency – Press release of 22 November 2021 Building bonuses and news of the Law Decree n. 157/2021 The Agency responds to the doubts of taxpayers and operators.

The clarifications became necessary after the publication in the Official Gazette of the anti-fraud decree, effective from 12 November 2021.

Among the various aspects taken into consideration by the tax administration are the indications onobligation to affix the approval of conformity to the communication of the option to the Revenue Agency and the certification.

The new FAQs clarify some doubts regarding the application of the law decree number 157 of 11 November 2021.

In the case of interventions relating to the recovery of the building stock, if the taxpayer already has received the invoice and paid on November 11th but has not yet sent the communication of the option for the discount on the invoice, the obligation does not apply for affixing the compliance visa.

In this regard, the Revenue Agency informs that the telematic procedures they will be updated within the next November 26, 2021.

Therefore, the provisions of the paragraph 1-ter of article 121 of the Relaunch decree in cases where the invoice has been received and paid before 12 November, even if the communication of the indirect use option has not yet been sent.

Credits can be accepted and transferred again, without requiring the compliance visa and theasseveration of the appropriateness of expenses, even after 11 November 2021.

However, the possibility remains for the Inland Revenue to activate the procedure preventive check and suspension provided for by article 122-bis of the Relaunch decree, introduced by the anti-fraud decree.

The financial administration can suspend for up to 30 days the effectiveness of communications on credit assignments or on invoice discounts for preventive checks, in cases where particular risk profiles are found.

Anti-fraud decree and building bonuses: clarifications on the appropriateness of expenses

With regard to the technicians, the Financial Administration clarifies that i licensed professionals upon verification of the adequacy of the expenses for the interventions admitted to the superbonus 110 per cent, they can also issue the new certificate of adequacy of the expenses incurred provided for by article 1 of Legislative Decree no. 157/2021, for the same type of intervention.

For the appropriateness of the expenses, pending the adoption of the decree of the Ministry of ecological transition which must be published within 30 days of the conversion of the anti-fraud decree, reference must be made to the ministerial decree of 6 August 2020 “Technical requirements for access to tax deductions for the energy requalification of buildings – cd. Ecobonus “.

Among the questions to which the Revenue Agency answers there is one concerning the superbonus 110 per cent, in the event that the taxpayer intends to benefit from thefacilitation in the form of a deduction in the tax return.

The question posed is as follows:

“In consideration of the mandatory compliance visa, introduced by Law Decree 157 of 2021, even if the Superbonus is used in the form of a deduction, the visa must be requested in relation to the entire declaration in which the deduction is indicated or can it refer only to the data relating to the documentation that certifies the existence of the conditions that give the right to the deduction in question? “

In this regard, the Financial Administration underlines that the paragraph 11 of article 119 of law decree n. 34 of 2020, or the Relaunch decree, was modified by the anti-fraud decree (DL number 157 of 2021).

The provision in force from 12 November 2021 introduced the requirement of a compliance visa also for the use of the 110 percent superbonus in the form of a deduction in the tax return, excluding cases in which the return is presented directly by the taxpayer or through the withholding agent who provides tax assistance.

The Revenue Agency clarifies that:

“Except in these cases, it is believed that the compliance visa should be requested only for the data relating to the documentation that certifies the existence of the conditions that give the right to the deduction.”

However, the taxpayer is required to request the endorsement of conformity on the entire declaration in cases which are normally foreseen. These cases absorb the provisions of paragraph 11 of article 119 of the Relaunch decree.