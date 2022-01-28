the revenue guide with the new features of the architectural barriers bonus

Facilities for disabled people 2022ready there guide of the Revenue Agency with the point on measures in favor of people with disabilities.

The measures for the removal of architectural barriersthe so-called “Bonus barriers”.

There Budget Law 2022 has indeed introduced a 75 percent deduction until next December 31st.

The guide of the Revenue Agency is downloadable from the official portalin the section “The Agency informs”.

The document aims to illustrate the updated framework of tax measures in favor of taxpayers with disabilities, starting from the rules to arrive at the modality to follow for the request for concessions.

Between Announcements from the guide there is the so-called “Bonus barriers”the measure envisaged by the 2022 Budget Law, to encourage the elimination of architectural barriers.

In a nutshell, a deduction of 75 percent of the expenses incurred by 31 December 2021for interventions to remove barriers in compliance with the requirements established by law.

The subsidy joins the others already present for this type of intervention.

Within the publication there is also an updated summary of all measures in favor of people with disabilities: from concessions for the purchase of a car to deductions for dependent children or healthcare costs.

From personal income tax deductions to reduced VAT taxation, information is provided on the necessary documentation and on the tax discounts currently in force.

The document is structured as follows:

introduction;

concessions for the auto sector; who is entitled to it; for which vehicles ?; the personal income tax deduction for means of locomotion; the VAT subsidy; permanent exemption from the payment of the stamp duty; the exemption from the registration tax on the transfer of ownership; when the facilities are granted to the family member of the person with disabilities; the documentation; special rules for people with reduced or impaired motor skills

other concessions; the deduction for dependent children; health care costs and aids; the deduction for assistants to non self-sufficient people; reduced VAT for aids and technical and IT aids; other concessions for the blind; the elimination of architectural barriers; the deduction for insurance policies; the subsidized tax on inheritances and donations;

regulatory framework; notes to the summary of the concessions;

to know more.

Facilitations for the disabled 2022: the news on facilities for the elimination of architectural barriers

There are three concessions regarding interventions forelimination of architectural barriers.

In addition to renovation bonusthe IRPEF deduction for building renovation of the property governed by article 16-bis paragraph 1, letter of the TUIR, in some cases the interventions can be facilitated with a 110 percent deduction.

The works are, in fact, part of the superbonus interventions. In other words, the expenses can be facilitated with the maxi deduction of 110 per cent, provided for by the Relaunch decree, provided that they are carried out jointly with at least one driving intervention.

Finally, the Budget Law 2022 introduced a new 75 percent deduction.

The facility covers expenses incurred between January 1st and December 31, 2022.

You can take advantage of the so-called “Bonus barriers”recovering in 5 years the deductible sums to be brought in the tax return.

Alternatively, you can choose the options of credit transfer or invoice discount.

THE maximum spending limits are the following:

50,000 euros for single-family buildings or for real estate units located inside multi-family buildings that are functionally independent and with independent access from the outside;

for single-family buildings or for real estate units located inside multi-family buildings that are functionally independent and with independent access from the outside; 40,000 euros multiplied by the number of real estate units that make up the building, for buildings consisting of two to eight real estate units;

multiplied by the number of real estate units that make up the building, for buildings consisting of two to eight real estate units; 30,000 euros, multiplied by the number of real estate units that make up the building, for buildings consisting of more than eight real estate units.

The concession also includes automation interventions systems and home automation. Finally also the expenses of disposal and remediation of materials.

To qualify for the 75 percent bonus you must comply with i requirements provided for by the decree of the Minister of Public Works on the accessibility, adaptability and visitability of private buildings (Ministerial Decree number 236 of 14 June 1989).