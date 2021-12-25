The review of Gully, a drama film directed by Nabil Elderkin now on Netflix

Unsure what story he’s telling, “Gully”By Nabil Elderkin is held together only by the sheer talent of its young cast. Kelvin Harrison Jr., Charlie Plummer and Jacob Latimore are three of the most interesting artists of their generation. Add in a supporting cast that includes the great Jonathan Majors along with veterans like Terrence Howard, John Corbett and Amber Heard, and “Gully” will sound like an interesting movie too. Unfortunately it is not. After about 50 minutes of watching, I realized I was waiting for the movie to really start and realizing that it probably wouldn’t be. It’s a film full of confusing ideas and underdeveloped characters, all in the service of a story that has no purpose. In a way, it is about acts of violence that lead to inevitable tragedy, but it has too little momentum to seem interesting or original, aside from the hope of seeing these young actors do something better.

Jesse (Harrison) narrates “Gully” with a voiceover. Why Jesse is telling a story he knows only parts of is a question that was probably never asked of screenwriter Marcus J. Guillory.. Jesse tells his story of trauma and abuse, and puts it together with that of his two friends Calvin (Latimore) and Nicky (Plummer). All three young people have had a turbulent past and recent revelations push them into a wave of violence, almost as if Guillory and Elderkin wanted to recreate a “Clockwork Orange” set in the Bronx. They probably want to show the public what happens to young men who have been raised in brutal worlds, almost as if to justify subsequent acts of violence.

Jesse (Harrison), Calvin (Latimore) and Nicky (Plummer) in Gully. That skate will be used to break heads.

At the beginning, “Gully” it almost seems to point the finger at video game culture. As the kids go wild, Elderkin brings up “Grand Theft Auto V” style video game visuals, with on-screen indicators of each character’s progressions. For example, if Calvin punches a passerby, he scores a point etc. Like so many elements in “Gully”, this concept is underdeveloped and therefore barely used. “Gully” it becomes a story of casually linked acts of violence. The boys follow a couple after a car accident and terrorize them in their home. They rob tourists. They take revenge on someone who abused Jesse. However, none of this is dealt with properly. None of this matters. This is the point. Total chaos reigns in Gully.

Visually “Gully” also doesn’t excel, which is particularly odd given Elderkin’s background with music videos. He was one of the most important music video directors of the last decade. He directed “Grenade“By Bruno Mars,”All of Me”By John Legend and other great singles. Usually, his videos were able to blend music and art. He fails to do the same in “Gully”, which however may have been worked differently in post-production and without Elderkin’s skill. Or it may be that making music videos is different than making movies.

He should be asked about the kind of difficulties encountered during the making of the film. I’ll leave you to my final comment with vote. Let me know if you’ve seen Gully through the comments and tell me what you think.