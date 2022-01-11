The review of I Magnifici 7 (2016), a successful mix of its predecessors

I’m telling the truth when I read the release schedule on Netflix, I thought that The Magnificent 7 in the program was the 1960 film. However, I am still happy to have seen The Magnificent 7 of 2016, also because I am a huge fan of the original film. Among other things, the soundtrack is the same and, in some ways, this reinterpretation follows a bit the plot of the western film directed by John Sturges about 60 years ago. Sure the former is superior but even this is still an immensely entertaining action western experience.

Let’s take a review of the plot of The Magnificent 7 for those who have not seen the movies.

After her husband was killed by ruthless gold magnate Bartholomew Bogue (Peter Sarsgaard), – yes, Calvera – who took control of the Rose Creek farming community to ransack a nearby mine, Emma Cullen (Haley Bennett ) asks for the help of a virtuous bounty hunter, Chisolm (Denzel Washington), in hopes of driving the evil tycoon out of the city. Knowing that Bogue and his hitmen won’t leave Rose Creek without shedding blood, Chisholm recruits a group of outlaws to recapture the city and defend it from Bogue’s army. Who are the magnificent 7? In addition to Denzel we find gambler Josh Faraday (Chris Pratt), war hero Goodnight Robicheaux (Ethan Hawke) and his partner Billy Rocks (Byung-hun Lee), Mexican gunman Vasquez (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) , the Indian hunter Jack Horne (Vincent D’Onofrio) and the comanche Red Harvest.

Knowing that they will be outnumbered, with only a week to prepare, “The Magnificent Seven” train the citizens of Rose Creek to fight and litter the ground with traps.

The film has been remade several times.

It is a adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s 1954 Japanese film The Seven Samurai, which was later reinvented as an American western by director John Sturges in 1960. Antoine Fuqua’s 2016 film (The Equalizer) is a successful mix of the previous two iterations, as it uses Sturges’ post-Civil War American setting and the dynamic and thematic character lines of the Kurosawa original for a modern take on the big screen. Fuqua’s Magnificent Seven is built on a solid foundation, with an emotional and utterly entertaining script from True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto and Richard Wenk (The Equalizer), but it’s Fuqua’s sharp directing and a stellar cast that enable the film of 2016 not to squander the legacy of the two iconic films that preceded it.

Fuqua has managed to bring the same level of visual sophistication as his previous filmography, thanks in part to the edgy photography of Mauro Fiore (Avatar), who expertly blends iconic Western aesthetics with modern production tools for an engaging and capable mix. respect the western genre. The small town of Rose Creek and its vast prairie take the public to an authentic era.

For cinephiles, a team made up of Fuqua and Pizzolatto is already an intriguing prospect. Viewers will be pleasantly surprised at the amount of nuanced humor the director and writers have managed to include.

Speaking of the cast… As with any ensemble, some characters have more to do than others, but Fuqua ensures each of the heroes have a great development. Denzel Washington gives a solid performance as Chisolm; however, the character leaves less room for the veteran actor to experiment and have fun. Chisolm is, in many ways, the man of thoughtful character in the film and only works best when prodded by the supporting cast members. However, I found all the cast members in excellent shape.

Did you like the movie? Have your say through the comments. It is currently the 2nd most viewed in Italy on Netflix.