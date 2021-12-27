the review of Jean-Marc Vallée’s film with Reese Witherspoon

ROME – If you look at the career of Jean-Marc Vallée, the Canadian director who died suddenly last December 25, the body has always been at the center of his films and TV series. Wounded, abused, exhausted, mortified, excited. From Dallas Buyers Club to Demolition, from Big Little Lies to Sharp Objects his characters have found a way to tell stories in their bodies. As if those scars, sex, disease, wounds were pieces of a map with which to reconstruct the path that brought them before our eyes. It is no exception Wild (you can find it on CHILI), film of 2014 and adaptation of Wild – A wild story of adventure and rebirth, Cheryl Strayed’s autobiography turned into a screenplay by Nick Hornby.

Starring Reese Witherspoon as a young woman in disarray. Fresh from divorce, depressed, with a heroin addiction and a promiscuous sex life, Cheryl indulged in a self-destructive vortex after the death of her beloved mother Bobbi (Laura Dern) who she saw die before her eyes. In search of her (new) place in the world, the girl decides to walk the Pacific Crest Trail, a three-month route that crosses three states for a total of over 4,000 km, with the aim of trying to cancel, through physical fatigue, those who live as sins from which to purify themselves.

At the time of its release Wild was absent-mindedly associated with Into The Wild, both for that title that recalled the film dedicated to the story of Alexander Supertramp and for its settings. But Jean-Marc Vallée was not interested in signing a social denunciation or showing a part of America usually left on the sidelines. Wild is the story of an emotional rebirth of a woman who, through fatigue and pain, finally manages to return to hear. A journey done alone but in which she is accompanied by the memories of her mother and their love.

To make them even more vivid Vallée uses music, which has always been his ace in the hole together with fragmented editing and the use of flashbacks. From Suzanne by Leonard Cohen a El Condor Pasa (if I Could) by Simon & Garfunekl via Let ’em in by Paul McCartney e By My Friend of Free up to I Can Never Go Home Anymore of the Shangri-Las. All the music of Wild it is a carpet of musical memories through which Cheryl finds the way to her rebirth. A road made of a love that comes from the past. That of a mother for her daughter that not even the absence has exhausted.

