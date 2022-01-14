The review of Joel Coen’s film with Denzel Washington

ROME – As if it were filmic prose, more than an extreme and dazzling aesthetic. Again, a cinema of the past that meets the avant-garde, the post-modern, the outward search for a crazy staging, as much quotationist as it is exquisitely innovative and, in its own way, courageous. Thus, enclosed in a 1.19: 1 format, which is so reminiscent of German expressionist cinema (the influences of Paul Wegener, Friedrich Wilhelm Murnau and Robert Wiene are marked, but we also find Bergman, starting with The Seventh Seal) the Macbeth by Joel Coen – the first film directed and written without his brother Ethan – becomes a cinematic experience totally out of the ordinary, and therefore complex, beautiful and somehow epiphanic.

As if it were a metaphysical painting, Lord Macbeth’s Rise to Madness (played by an incredible Denzel Washington) is a vivid and clear nightmare, propped up by black ravens and creepy witches (Kathryn Hunter, who alone is worth the whole vision ), with the long shadows and the intangible gaze of Lady Macbeth (Frances McDormand), that is the fuse that ignites the aspirations to the throne of her crazy husband. Keeping well impressed the immortal words of Shakespeare, but meanwhile following a path that breaks every form or rule, The Tragedy of Macbeth (original title, with which he moved to the New York Film Festival before arriving on Apple TV +) while using a square format, he fills the screen with visual essence, maintaining parallel (and surprisingly) more approaches: there is the theater, there is the cinema, there is the video clip.

The scenography work done by Stefan Dechant is absolute and extraordinary, who deconstructs the space to make it truly a dream, one that you remember well, as soon as you wake up, when reality clashes with the imagination. Here, for Joel Coen both truth and unreality are the same thing; overlaps the planes, making the film a historical drama and a tragedy ready to explode, while in the center there is a warrior willing to do anything to see the vision prophesied by the Witch realized. Without making a mistake, but even wearing horrifying and splendidly disturbing clothes, the Macbeth di Coen (who among other things underlines the visionary production inspiration of A24) dissects the original text, exalting its syllogisms and socio-political metaphors: a brave soldier who ascends to the throne, bathing the crown with blood. And it is here that the narrative and visual power reaches the viewer, fascinated and restless when he stares into the pulsating eyes of Denzel Washington, who without ever raising the tone remains on the scene without ever letting go.

Like his Lord Macbeth, obsessed with himself and pushed to the limit by that wife who would have acted differently once she came to power (the film tells us under-track), the actor deals with time and catharsis, making His interpretation is three-dimensional and at times tangible, illuminated by Bruno Delbonnel’s photography (in black and white) as if it were in a painting by de Chirico. Joel Coen therefore constructs tragedy by referring to the art of a cinema that dares, creates and experiences; plays with shadows, noises and sounds, shaping the image based on the emotions of the story. It even makes the inconsistent smell of fog perceptible. And if even Carter Burwell’s soundtrack deserves the right mention, being almost a sort of character who seems to get straight into Lord Macbeth’s ears, however preponderant, then the stylistic work becomes superfine material, poised between formalism and l ‘ultra-pop, between the stage and the film, between morality and instinct. Absolutely unmissable.

Here is the original Macbeth trailer: