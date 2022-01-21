the review of Louis Garrel’s film on the climate crisis

Imagine that on one of your hectic days as adults, while you are having breakfast, your son (or daughter) tells you the following sentence: “In recent days I have sold some jewelry and clothes that I found in your closet for an important mission: I have to save the planet”. Start like this “The Crusade“(The Crusade), the film written prophetically by the screenwriter Jean-Claude Carrèire even before the rise of young activists, and that Louis Garrel he decided to direct and act only after seeing Greta Thunberg pronounce at the UN his famous speech: “How dare you? “.

A breaking of the mold for Garrel

The film, presented at the latest edition of Cannes Film Festival (in the special section Cinema for climate), is the third installment of a series directed by Garrel that follows the story of the fascinating Abel and maintains the re-proposition of a ménage à trois: first between Abel, a friend and a woman loved by both, then between Abel, his ex-partner Marianne (Leatitia Castà as well as wife in real life) and a young woman, and finally between Abel reunited with Marianne and his son Joseph (Joseph Engel).

But there is a substantial difference that definitively distances him from others: he is not alone the strong presence of the fight for the environment, but also the shift of the axis of attention. From the inertia and stillness of adult life that in the previous films seems to be engulfed in a web of twisted feelings, we move on to the simplicity and reactivity of childhood.

Only children can save us from global warming

Defined as a fairy tale for the Earth, the film brings viewers to deal with an irrefutable reality: we have reached the point of no return, our species is facing the sixth mass extinction and we are not really doing what we can.

However in recent years politics and more has struggled to find the reason for so much effectiveness of the message brought forward by Thunberg, she has not been able to understand the fundamental equation: the baton passed from adults to young people.



In fact, most adults seem to be asleep and forget their power of make the difference because it is confused in an era that is dismantling the society that raised it piece by piece. Repudiating consumerism, capitalism and the idea that money makes happiness, only in this way can we really start talking about ecological and sustainable solutions to stop the inevitable. We need to re-educate to a new one mindset.

The real protagonists of “The Crusade“In fact I am the young Joseph and little Lucile (Julia Boème) who are spokespersons not only for the lightness and ideas that children have, but also for the spontaneity with which a film that literally lasts just over an hour, manages to tell the climate crisis in a more incisive way than recently blockbuster of Hollywood Don’t look up.

The great strength is its simplicity

If in Don’t look up two disenchanted middle-aged scientists like Leonardo di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence try to warn humanity of the meteorite that will soon hit the Earth, Joseph and his friends manage to put together one of the greatest plans ever made to counter there desertification. And the best part is that it all seems very plausible.

So the message is loud and clear: wake up. Do not be afraid to listen to the uncomfortable realities both as regards human relations and as regards the struggle of our times for the defense of the Planet. Be ready to accept the new generation has clear intentions, sharp and is without brakes and without fear. Let yourself be carried away by the chorus of voices that rises from anger, awareness and feeling ready to dedicate body and soul to a single cause: fight for planet A.

The film is very enjoyable, at times slightly disturbing and satirical, at times pungent and stimulating and obviously it is recommended to watch it for the whole family.

DF