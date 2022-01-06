The review of Passengers – Mystery at High Altitude, a 2008 film starring Anne Hathaway

An explosion, a bang, a confused man and a burning plane: this is the sequence of images that brings together the director Rodrigo García at the beginning of Passengers – Mystery at high altitude. It’s a pretty simple visual setup for depicting an accident before the protagonist (Anne Hathaway’s Dr. Claire Summers) is introduced during the next scene. She is a trauma consultant recruited by her boss (Perry of Andre Braugher) to help the small group of survivors process the event. They are all in different stages of psychological distress with one reminiscent of a fire (Ryan Robbins’ Dean), others who don’t (Clea DuVall’s Shannon, Don Thompson’s Norman and Chelah Horsdalè Janice) and another is so overwhelmed with adrenaline who has never felt better (Eric by Patrick Wilson). To provide these patients with the best possible care, Claire must find out what happened.

The airline says the mistake was made by the pilot (represented by David Morse’s shady and dismissive Arkin), so talking about an explosion (which we’ve seen) forces Claire to wonder what’s going on. Incidentally, he begins to doubt the company when he sees an unknown man (Andrew Wheeler) stalking survivor Norman. The latter begins to believe that a cover-up has endangered all their lives. Perry becomes Claire’s conscience and keeps her focused on conspiracy theory. And as she moves away from her work ethic to get closer to an extremely provolone Eric, she realizes that the people who target these passengers are starting to keep an eye on her.

Why have some forgotten about fire? Why does Eric seem to know Claire even though they never met? Where does the dog that follows him around come from and why does his neighbor (Toni by Dianne Wiest) start taking an unhealthy interest in his daily life? Passengers – High Altitude Mystery turns into a spooky thriller. Everyone is suddenly chasing Claire at stalking levels. As a spectator you will think that no one can be trusted, because any kind of kindness will make you think about an ulterior motive. As a result, the central romance is never genuine enough.

The poster of Passengers – Mystery at high altitude.

There is a reason why Eric behaves this way towards Claire but you will only understand it at the end and you will have to reevaluate what happened between them in hindsight. He refuses to hear the word “No” and she likes it. Eric practically psychoanalyses his shrink to slip into his pants.

Unfortunately, even though it lasts 93 minutes, Passengers – Mystery at High Altitude feels like an overly long film, with a story built on a twist we’ve seen a dozen times over the past 10 years or so. The story lacks any real escalating tension and doesn’t start moving until the last 10 or 15 minutes. Prior to this, the film is overloaded with copious romantic character-building sequences for Eric and Claire.

What does Passengers teach us? That life may not be easy but we will always have someone to help us make peace with our demons. It’s a story about pain. A different kind of pain. We all have a different view of pain, and that’s okay. In time, we will heal. The message about therapy is important. Never be afraid to ask for help.

Anne Hathaway is a talented actress and has a lot of personality. As a psychologist, Claire still has a lot to learn – about her work and her path in life. He does an amazing job of communicating his character’s emotional journey. It is important to live your life instead of working to be the best in your field. Remember to live your life always.

And have you seen Passengers – High Altitude Mystery? The film is available for streaming on Netflix. Let me know through the comments what you think of this film. I leave you to the final comment and vote for this review. Remember not to confuse Passengers – High Altitude Mystery with the movie 2016 Passengers with Jennifer Lawrence.