the review of the Christmas film with Nicolas Cage





Original title: The Family Man

Direction: Brett Ratner

Subject and script: David Diamond, David Weissman

Main cast: Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni, Don Cheadle, Josef Sommer, Jeremy Piven, Saul Rubinek, Mary Beth Hurt

Country: USE

Year: 2000

“I know we can go on with our lives, we would be fine, but I have seen what we could be together and I choose” We “

There is nothing more beautiful than looking a good Christmas movie during the Christmas holidays, that’s why today we want to recommend a very beautiful and exciting one: The Family Man. Since 2000, this film continues to move, especially when seen during the holiday season.

The story told in The Family Man, directed by Brett Ratner with Nicolas Cage in the starring role, it is surreal, fantastic and it is also an unusual Christmas tale, which recalls the history of the classic The Life is Beautiful.

Even if the comparison is perhaps unfair, given that perhaps nothing can equal the emotionality and poetry of the 1946 classic, The Family Man however, it collects very important messages and gives hope, the one that each of us wants to hear every Christmas.

The plot of The Family Man

Jack Campbell (Nicholas Cage) is a self-centered and extremely wealthy businessman who lives a life that he thinks is fantastic. 13 years earlier, he had left his girlfriend Kate (Téa Leoni) to find a job in England, which would lead to his rich career. On Christmas Eve, Jack finds himself doing a good deed and, by chance, an angel saw everything, indeed he was even part of the event.

On the night of Christmas Eve Jack meets this man, who says strange things about him: it is actually the angel (played by Don Cheadle), who the next day, on December 25, it will send him to a parallel world.

In this parallel life, Jack lives married to Kate, discovering what could have happened if he never left her. Unlike Frank Capra’s La Vita è Meravigliosa, in the film Jack will understand the importance of family, love and everything that can make life beautiful and fulfilling, even without a super millionaire job.

A romantic Christmas fairy tale

The Family Man that’s what it defines a family – Christmas movie, pleasant, flowing, with a light story but at the same time full of meanings. Above all, the moral is typical of Christmas: love and family are the most important thing there is.

The film, in fact, showcases all the values ​​of the traditional family, as the greatest wealth a man can achieve. Jack learns for Christmas what the true value of things is, what true love is and what it feels like not to be alone.

What it teaches The Family Man is reflect on life choices and how one decision can affect everything, our present but above all our future. What we learn from Jack’s story is that there is always time to remedy your choices, maybe you can’t go back in time but, surely, you can find a solution to improve your life.

3 reasons to see the film

the Christmas message

the soundtrack

Seeing a beautiful fairy tale is sometimes good for the heart

When to see the movie

During the Christmas holidays, with a hot chocolate and the whole family with you.

Ilaria Scognamiglio

Here is the latest film club!

The images contained in this article are reproduced in compliance with article 70, paragraph 1, of Law no. 633 on the protection of copyright and other rights related to its exercise. It is, in fact, a “summary, […] quote o […] reproduction of pieces or parts of a work […]»Used« for use in criticism or discussion », as well as for mere illustrative and non-commercial purposes. The presence in CulturaMente does not constitute “competition for the economic use of the work”.