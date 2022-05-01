The review of the Fantastic Four of the MCU is left without a director

If there is a group of superheroes that seems not to hit the key in the cinema, they are fantastic four, that neither his first deliveries with stars of the stature of Chris Evans or Jessica Alba, or later with his 2015 reboot could stand out. Its next iteration, this time included in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, does not seem to have started off on the right foot either, since its director has left the project.

a friendly outing

Who was going to be behind the cameras was none other than Jon Watts, who has been in charge of the Spider-Man trilogy with Tom Holland, and whom Kevin Feige hopes to see in a fourth. However, Watts himself has precisely abandoned the Fantastic Four project for being saturated with superheroes, having dedicated no less than seven years to the three Spider-Man films.

“Collaborating with Jon on Spider-Man has been an absolute pleasure,” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. “We will look at how to continue our work to bring the Fantastic Four to the MCU, but we understand their reasons for stepping away. We are optimistic that we will have the opportunity to work again and meet again on the road.”

“Making three Spider-Man movies has been an incredible experience and has changed my life,” said Watts. “I am eternally grateful to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years. I look forward to working together again and can’t wait to see the amazing vision of The Fantastic Four they bring to life.”

Source: Deadlines