the review of the film with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston

This film, which was already to be made in 2012 and which has passed from one production company to another, with probable interpreters that have followed one another from time to time, wants to be halfway between the thriller and the comedy, sneaking here and there some structural level from both genders and giving rise to a shaky pattern.

Basic, Murder Mystery i could define a film produced by Adam Sandler (who is producing it) for Adam Sandler, embroidered on his acting style, on the kind of character he often plays (an ordinary man who, amid various disasters and misunderstandings, tries to assert himself and to find his place in the world), adding neurotic attitudes, inappropriate clichés and quotes that lean on an end in itself and rambling plot.

Yet the script is not written exactly by the first person who passed on the street, but by a professional in the sector like James Vanderbilt, aka film writer such as As darkness falls (2003), Zodiac (2007), The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), Truth – The price of truth (2015) and Independence Day – Regeneration (2016).

Everything works based on the mere interpretation of Sandler and Jennifer Aniston – executive producer of the film along with Charlize Theron – which undoubtedly have a unique chemistry. However, the nature of this relationship between the two colleagues can exist only between them, failing to involve the viewer who remains to observe and listen to a series of neurotic conversations, without rhyme or reason, just to give that little bit of pepper to a texture that always remains off.

The only things that try to revive the viewer, other than the above, is the game to the quote it goes from Agatha Christie to Magnum, PI, with the imitation of the protagonist that goes from the mustache to the Tom Selleck, until the revival of those shirts that are as light as they are not very Hawaiian.

For an Adam Sandler fan, Murder Mystery it could be a pleasant film to spend 137 minutes of carefree laughter with profusion: yet, the belief remains that the actors themselves, first and foremost, found themselves in some form of embarrassment and limitation of their acting skills, subjected to a miserable and hopeful script to become everything that is not and will not be, and to a direction that proceeds by inertia, strenuously looking for a visual flicker that never arrives.