the review of the film with Camila Cabello

Cinderella, the new movie Amazon Original with Camila Cabello And Nicholas Galitzine in the role of the protagonists, he has arrived worldwide exclusive on Prime Video and, on the occasion of its debut, in this article we want to tell you about it what do we think of this title that brings to the small screen a Cinderella completely new and in step with the modern times in which we live.

Written and directed by Kay Cannon, Cinderella (original title Cinderella) it’s a musical comedy which, in a reinterpretation of the homonymous fable accompanied by cover of famous songs and original songs, it tells the story of the homonymous protagonist, a girl with the biggest dreams in the world in which she lives.

Cinderella is a modern day fairy tale

With a fairytale-like setting, which manages to capture the viewer from the very first minutes, transporting him to the right mood, Cinderella she immediately shows herself for her strengths: well-made songs and a protagonist uncommon. There Cinderella which is told on the small screen, in fact, is a protagonist dreamer and with great aspirations, which it aspires to be one of a million, just as she sings in the song Million To One, masterfully performed by one Camila Cabello able to immerse themselves perfectly in the character and give the latter the necessary magic.

Alongside Camila Cabello we find a cast capable of making the best of the different characters and giving performance incredible, which lead the viewer to sing along with them during the performances of the most famous songs, including Somebody To Love And Material Girl, giving a soundtrack extraordinary.

To return Cinderella an enjoyable film, however, is not only the choice of the cast and the well-performed songs, but also the way in which Kay Cannon he decided to tell the story, differentiating it from those we have seen so far. Although the Cinderella interpreted by Camila Cabello is not the first to manifest big dreams, she is the first who really wants to change the world she is in and the injustices that not just her must endure, but also other women of the kingdom, surrounded by a system patriarchal where women are seen as brides and nothing more. Also the relationship with the stepmother and with the stepsisters it is painted differently than what the stories about Cinderella have accustomed us to this day, telling of a relationship, yes, conflictual, but at the same time of deep affection and bond between women, managing not to completely change the facts but making them more modern and thus allowing viewers to immerse themselves in history and be able to feel on your skin the same feelings experienced by the characters.

Also the relationship between Cinderella and the Charming princeit is also made more modern in a story where true love is not synonymous with give up your dreams but to fight together to make them come true and to understand what you really want from your future. All this, also accompanied by secondary characters of great depth, who, even if they are not protagonists, manage to enchant the viewer, such as Fab G, a character masterfully played by Billy Porter, the Princess Gwen and, of course, the inevitable mice.

A film that manages to create a perfect mix between a fairy tale timeless and something completely new and original that makes it Cinderella a title not to be missed.

Cinderella streaming on Prime Video

Cinderella is available in streaming worldwide exclusive on Prime Video from 3 September.

