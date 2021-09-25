the review of the film with Chiwetel Ejiofor and Anne Hathaway

ROME – A few months ago we saw Zendaya and John David Washington arguing, making peace and then starting all over again in Malcolm & Marie, one of the first films to be shot in full pandemic by Sam Levinson but who did not utter a word of quarantines and viruses. Doug Liman, on the other hand, has seen fit to make a film in full pandemic that talks (also) about the pandemic. Locked Down – you can find it on CHILI – already from the title it reveals its nature as a film shot within the walls of the house, including family video calls, maddening business meetings and a considerable number of bottles of wine uncorked to help you make time go by faster .

But don’t be fooled by the title. Because Locked Down it’s not just a snapshot of our views over the past year and a half. The fortuitous intuition of Steven Knight’s script – which already in Locke had amazed us with a story set entirely in a car – it is that of starting from the forced confinement of a couple who broke out after ten years of marriage – Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Linda (Anne Hathaway), truck driver for him, CEO of a fashion company – and put her in front of a dilemma: to steal or not to steal a diamond from the collection that Linda has set up at Harrods and of which she must take stock for the momentary closure of the department store?

A heist movie adapted to our present, which plays with all those images that have become familiar around the world – from homemade bread to fixed appointments to sing together from the windows – but using them as a background for a story that speaks, instead, of need. to look in the mirror and recognize yourself. Perhaps, if there is a positive side to the pandemic, it is precisely that of having pushed many people to be honest with themselves and to change their lives. The couple played with sincere alchemy by Chiwetel Ejiofor and Anne Hathaway decides that this present no longer represents them and returns to look with nostalgia at the beginning of their relationship, when they were “savages“And free.

And the heist movie component is intertwined with the romantic comedy component, between clashes, revelations, rapprochements and doubts of a couple in crisis like so many that Covid has forced into a forced coexistence. Doug Liman and Steven Knight were very clever in avoiding emphasizing the dramatic component of a story we know all too well by preferring a more playful approach that allowed viewers to identify with the two protagonists while laughing at their everyday life (and therefore also a little ‘of themselves). Because right now we need lightness and daydreaming. Also to be able to steal a three million pound diamond and start a new life, away from meetings via Zoom …

