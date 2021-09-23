the review of the film with Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan

MILAN – The ammonites are molluscs with a spiral shell, now extinct and dating back to the Mesozoic era. These are what paleontologist Mary Anning (a real historical figure) seeks out on the rugged and wild coast of Lyme Regis, England. Until Charlotte, a high society woman, suddenly comes into her life. It is there to cure itself of depression, the ancient natural remedy that is the sea should give it back its spirit. This is the story of Ammonite (you can find it on CHILI), the second film by British director Francis Lee starring two incredible Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan (but in the cast there are also Fiona Shaw and Gemma Jones), which is added to the list of so-called lesbian period dramas.

Lee made his directorial debut in 2017 with the enchanting The land of God, the troubled love story between an immigrant worker and his employer’s son. With Ammonite, returns to tell a homosexual relationship between two people from different social backgrounds, who for a thousand reasons cannot love each other openly (for two women who live in 1840, the fact is not too surprising). But even before its distribution – released in autumn 2020 and only now in Italy, after a series of postponements due to a pandemic -, when there were only a few rumors of its plot, Ammonite has been talked about by sparking a lot of debate.

Thinking of the good movies we’ve seen in the last couple of years, can you guess what the accusation has been made against him? For many, the film would be nothing more than a copy, unsuccessful, of Céline Sciamma’s masterpiece, Portrait of the young woman on fire. Opinion fomented also by a sketch al Saturday Night Live last year which starred a parody of Ammonite comparing it to the French director’s film, announcing the segment with the phrase: “From the creators of Portrait of the Burning Girl and Ammonite“. Without focusing on the fact that these are only two films, much of the public has lashed out against homosexual costume dramas as a terrible cliché to avoid.

Dozens of generic action films a year, but two genre films only superficially similar in history and setting, and the whole notion of women falling in love in any era before the 1990s suddenly becomes an exaggerated and problematic trend. Ammonite it is a delicate story, with an important physicality where silence reigns supreme, with a refined aesthetic and an almost maniacal attention to details that surround the encounter between two tormented souls. It is a merit of Francis Lee to create such particular characters, especially if they are then played by a great Saoirse Ronan and a Kate Winslet who gave life to what Empire defined as “the interpretation that has been expected of her for years“.

Not to mention that Ammonite it could be likened much more to a female version of Maurice, a tribute that Francis Lee may have made by passing through the back door, since the director had planned a TV series on the historic 1980s film by James Ivory, which was then skipped over a question of rights. Pulling the strings, Ammonite it is a piece of cinema in itself that deserves to be seen. What is sometimes lacking in the story is compensated for by the strong emotions and the unique atmosphere that is created. It is a slow film, not suitable for those looking for instant gratification, but it is a portrait of the intimacy that one hardly has the pleasure of seeing.