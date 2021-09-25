the review of the film with Meryl Streep

ROME – Seeing Let them talk (or Let Them All Talk, original title, streamed on CHILI) we constantly repeat to ourselves how it is possible that Steve Soderbergh is such an underrated director. True, he won an Oscar in 2001 (for Traffic), but his cinematographic philosophy – which jumps with intelligence from one genre to another – is never mentioned among those of the great contemporary authors. Nevertheless, Let them talk, which comes two years after the controversial Panama Papers, (di) shows off his talent as a sophisticated and brilliant storyteller, taking us with Meryl Streep’s Alice Hughes on the ocean liner Queen Mary 2, which from New York City sails the ocean to Southampton. Alice, according to the screenplay by Deborah Eisenberg (author of short-stories), is a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer committed to writing her latest novel still top secret, even though the publisher would like it to be the sequel to her best-selling book.

Here, the trio Soderbergh-Eisenberg-Streep makes the first analysis: what is the current state of literature and, more generally, of art? Is it possible that a Pulitzer Prize winner does not have the freedom to write what they want, prostrating themselves to the rules of a market that would only like sequels and remakes as a consequent laziness of the (new) audience? Alice, continue Let them talk, is invited to England to receive a prestigious award and, to reach London, she chooses a seven-day trip on the splendid ocean liner. For the occasion he decides to bring with him his beloved nephew Tyler (Licas Hedges) and her old friends, Roberta and Susan (Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest), whom she hasn’t heard from for a long time and with whom she has left several and important ones in suspense. matters. Not only that, here also Alice’s agent, Kare (Gemma Chan), sneaks on the ship, intent on discovering what lies behind the new, awaited work.

So: from the state of the art to the unspoken words, Steven Soderbergh (and always on CHILI you will find a showcase dedicated to him) makes Let them talk a film so deep as to seem – at times – incredibly naive. Verbose yet never boring, constipated in the scenes and environments (they really shot during a transoceanic) but ready to explode. How those speeches that have been dormant for years explode, ending up irreparably corroding the heart and brain. Roberta’s character, for example, is angry with Alice because (perhaps) she more or less directly inspired one of the writer’s most popular books. This has messed up her marriage, harboring a deep grudge against that friend who would have been successful by exploiting a decidedly intimate story.

And it is precisely on intimacy that Soderbergh continues his cinematic discourse: Let them talk in scarce two hours it tells the complexity of human relationships, but also its related simplicity when you decide to tell the truth, trying to bury under a mountain of good intentions all those remorse that do not let you sleep at night. But what happens when it’s too late? The intentions remain, the teachings remain but the regrets also remain. And the figure of Alice, always accompanied off stage by the amazing music of Thomas Newman, is the absolute emblem: she hides behind the literary enigma, barricading herself in a ship that accompanies her towards an awareness that will never be the same .

Would you like to see Let Them Talk? You can find it streaming on CHILI

Here you can see the first 10 minutes in preview: