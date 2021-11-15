The review of The Harder They Fall, a western film with a soundtrack and a stellar cast

When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) finds out that his nemesis Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is out of prison, he gathers his gang: Jim Beckwourth (RJ Cyler), Mary Fields (Zazie Beetz), Cuffee (Danielle Deadwyler), Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) – to track down Buck and take revenge for the murder of his parents.

This is the premise of The Harder They Fall, a new Netflix movie. Enjoy the trailer and then continue reading the review.

Western cinematography has largely been the domain of graying white men both in front of and behind the camera but The Harder They Fall is a fun corrective to this cinematography. Corrective because historically many of the cowboys were black leather. Although little mentioned, at least 25% of the 35,000 who traveled along the border between 1870 and 1880 were African Americans. Building on his previous work (his debut album They Die By Dawn & Other Short Stories), director Jeymes ‘The Bullitts’ Samuel (Seal’s brother) firmly puts guns in the hands of African Americans and does it right.

This wildly entertaining take on American western cinematography follows outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) as he discovers that Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) – the man who executed both of his parents and brutally branded Nat with a barber’s blade – was released from prison. They both know that sooner or later they will have to clash and around them they do not hesitate to leave a trail of blood to achieve certain goals. In Nat’s gang we find the fast, big-ass gunslinger Jim Beckwourth (RJ Cyler), glittering saloon singer Mary Fields (Zazie Beetz), Cuffee (Danielle Deadwyler) – yes, there can also be women in macho roles in western movies – and Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi); in Buck’s corner, instead, we find Trudy Smith (Regina King) and the famous gunslinger Cherokee Bill (Lakeith Stanfield), showing us all his repertoire in a tense train robbery (check the name on the carriage, it’s a tribute to Chadwick Boseman).

Which band do you support in The Harder They Fall?

In addition to the cast, director Samuel is not doing too badly, full of verve and imagination in The Harder They Fall. From freeze frames to wacky captions, the director knows how to do it and is heavily inspired by Tarantino (Quentin Lawrence Bender’s first collaborator is a producer on the film), which is all well and good. But good Quentin would not have bothered Elba in the family murder of the first scene. He would have told Samuel L Jackson … a few lines and lead for everyone. However, marveling at the scenes of The Harder They Fall would cause you to lose sight of the true goal of the film: to shed light on black Americans in the Old West so often marginalized in Hollywood history. A third of the cowboys were black and had embarked on this lifestyle in search of a better life after being freed from slavery. There is also a hint of racism (like a different use of the word with the N) but without exaggerating.

But not everything works in The Harder They Fall. The nascent romance between Nat and Mary seems uninteresting. Aside from that, Samuel has focused on a dynamic version of the western adapted to a modern audience. You may like it or not. Just think of the show inside Rufus Buck’s saloon, more of a night club style than a cowboy saloon. Writing, directing, producing and probably even loading guns between takes, Samuel’s fingerprints are felt throughout the soundtrack as well. Yes, he wrote the score adding fun arrangements of reggae and highlife classics like Barrington Levy’s “Here I Come” and Fela Kuti’s “Let’s Start”. The music is applause.