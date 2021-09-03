the review of the musical with Camila Cabello

A modern reinterpretation of the classic Perrault fairy tale, Cinderella from Kay Cannon sees the debut of Camila Cabello in a witty musical that reminds young people of today the value of their inspirations. Together with the singer and actress too Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan.

Cinderella is available in streaming from September 3 only on Amazon Prime Video.

Did we need another Cinderella?

Looking at Kay Cannon’s new adaptation, the question arises. Especially since, with the exception of the famous 1950 Disney classic and its live action remake, we lose count of all the film adaptations of this fairy tale. So it was useless to hide: probably no one felt the need to see the story of the orphan mistreated by a stepmother and stepsisters told for the umpteenth time but who, in the end, crowns her dream of love with the prince.

Despite this, Kay Cannon’s version starts from very different premises that make the film more similar – in ironic air and ability to tell our present, to the Disney live action of 1997 (the one with Brandy and Whitney Houston) and to a 2004 film. with a young Anne Hathaway, Ella Enchanted.

Just like the two films mentioned, the new one Cinderella manages to be inclusive, certainly more modern than the classic fairy tale and capable of creating a sort of alternative reality in which the soundtrack is (almost) entirely composed of pre-existing pieces.

The result is a two-hour musical that goes by in a fun and hilarious way, thanks to things that work and thanks to Camila Cabello who manages to give her Cinderella-Ella, pretty and a little awkward, a modern femininity and goals. unpublished. In fact, Ella’s dream is that of making clothes. A goal that she herself is willing to put in front of anything, even the prince.

Loading... Advertisements

Precisely this is the plot twist that differentiates an adaptation which, on a general level, appears to be too indebted to other works but which, going into detail, nevertheless puts us in front of a strong and clear message. The idea of ​​a Cinderella going to the prom not to “go to the prom” but to show the world her fashionable creations will not go down in history, but it is something that today’s girls need to hear and it is certainly one of the pride of the film by Kay Cannon.

However, Cinderella does not fail to bring some innovations also on the front of the male co-protagonist, telling us about a protagonist victim of a family dynamic dominated by the figure of the king (a very angry Pierce Brosnan), divided between personal desires and duties. A prince who, for the first time, has a sister (we will not reveal anything) a secondary character but as innovative as her Fab G by Billy Porter, the true king of the outfits in this film.

The soundtrack

While never really breaking the fourth wall of cinematic fiction, Cinderella claims to present us with a fairy tale world in which pop songs from various eras follow one another to tell the story. An idea that had already been seen (just think of Mamma Mia!) And which at times perhaps lacks originality, but which still manages to capture the viewer in impressive performances and choreographies. The duet between Camila Cabello and Billy Porter in Shining Star by Earth, Wind & Fire and the original Million To One.

In conclusion…

We return to our initial question by saying that no, we absolutely did not need this new adaptation which, at times, lacks originality and which ends with a hasty ending. In spite of everything Cinderella however, he lets himself be looked at with a joyful spirit, thanks to his positive message and the sympathy of the protagonist. It is therefore perfect for those who want to spend two hours in carefree.