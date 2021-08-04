The review of the Proximity film available on Prime Video

A few days later than the expected release date of July 15, the film has arrived on Amazon Prime Video Proximity, 2020 title directed, written and produced by Eric Demeusy.

We do not immediately tell you what specific genre this film is because it would already be a spoiler, but we can anticipate that it is not exactly a masterpiece. Indeed, while we do not absolutely advise against viewing it, we think that before seeing Proximity it is appropriate to learn more, not to rely only on the poster and the short text on Prime Video.

Proximity, what the movie about Prime is about

The film begins with a scene in 1979, when a huge alien spaceship in the shape of a classic flying saucer “sucks in” a man named Carl. After that we are in the present (pre-pandemic), with the young NASA computer engineer Isaac having some trouble getting over his father’s disappearance.

The psychologist then advises him to record a video diary, and after some reluctance he accepts. Except that he doesn’t register at home, but on excursions outside the city. And so he happens to be in a forest with the camera on when something falls on Earth that according to experts is a meteorite, but which Isaac sees from a few steps away and recognizes as a flying saucer (the same as before, but he doesn’t. sa).

Not that he needed who knows what camera, in the era of smartphones, however he films the spaceship and shortly after also the alien that approaches him: the typical alien with two arms, two legs and a grayish color.

Isaac no longer understands anything, he only knows that when he wakes up some distance from where the close encounter of the third type took place he discovers that three days have passed, so he realizes that he has been kidnapped by extraterrestrials.

First he is a little reluctant to talk about it with his friends, also because he suffers from hallucinations, but then he hears about someone who took viral photos of “meteorites” and then caught by a mix of protagonism, vanity and the desire to spread the truth upload the video of the contact with the aliens online, which obviously becomes super viral in no time.

Isaac is interviewed by newspapers and on TV, between those who believe him and those who consider him a cheater or a possessed, and he meets a girl, Sara, who claims to have had the same experience. He is also approached on the street by a journalist who takes him to the editorial office and proposes that he undergo a lie detector to silence those who do not believe him, but as soon as he passes the test it turns out that in reality it is all a staging of some agency from “men in black” of the UN investigating alien contacts.

Isaac is kidnapped and transferred to the base of this agency, but he refuses to cooperate even when he finds out that Sara has also been kidnapped. Indeed, in some strange way he manages to break free and free Sara and escape from the base of this super secret international agency.

They discover that they are in Costa Rica, a fairly stereotypical Costa Rica, so much so that Isaac asks a bartender where he can find Internet access and she replies that if he always goes straight he finds another place where a guy named Zed has an “internet” muy bueno “.

Isaac and Sara catch up with this Zed, who is actually working on a computer (not plugged in, and we’ll never see him plugged in: he must have a good battery). Meanwhile, the androids (who look like The Stig from Top Gear) arrive, but the three manage to escape to Zed’s treehouse, who even though he lives in the tropical forest and has doors and windows open is not plagued by insects.

We stop here, for now, so as not to reveal the whole plot of the film, but below we continue with the spoilers, you are warned. If the summary has intrigued you, you can see the trailer on YouTube, where you can also find the complete film (but without Italian subtitles).

Why NOT see Proximity (SPOILER!)

Proximity it was released in US cinemas for a short time in early 2020, before ending up in various streaming platforms around the world, and on Prime Video in Italy. In itself, it’s not a badly made movie, definitely not made worse than Black Easter, but it is the comparison with this other film recently released on Prime that makes us understand what is wrong with Proximity.

As well as Black Easter, in fact, too Proximity is a film that English speakers call “Christian science-fiction”, Christian science fiction. This is because – here’s the spoiler – when the aliens return to Earth they explain to Isaac, Carl, Sara and Zed that the Earth attracts them because, in their research on the origins of the universe, this super evolved species has discovered that Jesus Christ is closely connected. at the beginning of the cosmos, and like Jesus, but without his aura, also the people connected to him.

What doesn’t work, therefore, in Proximity it is above all in the fact that the whole story, that is the alien invasions in the course of history, is explained by an unspecified interest in Christ which seems more like a trick thrown there in the film’s ending than the “motionless engine” – as Aristotle defined God – of the events told by the film.

But even before the finale with the revelation included Proximity gave the idea of ​​being a limping film. The actors, mostly novice or semi-unknown, do their job discreetly, but the plot often gives the impression of proceeding with difficulty. And the special effects, crucial in a film like this, too often seem to be done with basic software by someone who probably cursed the low budget available.

And after all, these limits could also be forgiven were it not for the fact that the idea of ​​the film, Jesus aside, is not particularly original, indeed many scenes seem to have seen them several times in the cinema and on TV.

Is there a reason to see Proximity?

That said, a total slash would perhaps be ungenerous towards Eric Demeusy. Wanting to be constructive, we can say that Proximity is a film recommended for science fiction lovers for an evening when they don’t want to try too hard. Despite the label of “Christian science fiction”, however, it is not exactly a film recommended for those looking for a film of religious inspiration.