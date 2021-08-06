The review of the second season of the TV series Modern Love on Amazon Prime Video :: Blog on Today

The second season of Modern Love, the anthological TV series (the first season was released in October 2019) inspired by the New York Times weekly column of the same name.

We have previewed Modern Love 2, and let’s say right away that in our opinion it enters the list of the best Prime TV series of 2021: in short, we highly recommend it, and in this article we explain why, without (too many) spoilers.

What Modern Love 2 is about

Modern Love is the third major anthology TV series released this year on Prime Video, after Soulmates And Solos: in practice, in each of the 8 episodes (each lasting about half an hour, more or less) a story of “modern love” is told: there is the relationship between a man and a girl who lives only at night; two men who accidentally cross each other on the street some time after the end of their adventure; a student trying to figure out if he is straight or gay; a successful comedian who does not resign herself to the “friend zone” of her historical best friend; two couples who “mix”; a romantic meeting on a train before the pandemic; a love that travels in an old convertible car and finally a couple of divorced parents who find the spark again.

There is no need to anticipate anything else about the plot of Modern Love 2, if not the trailer posted by Amazon on YouTube

Why Modern Love 2 is so beautiful

Funny without being a comedy; sweet but not gooey; exciting with a hint of drama. Also in this second season, Modern Love manages to stay in balance between multiple genres, without exaggerating with any ingredient of what, in the end, is an almost perfect product.

Loading... Advertisements

And so, on the wings of lightness, the spectators are taken up, to observe the greatness and beauty of human love, its facets, emotions of all kinds, the joys and disappointments that exist in every relationship between people. .

Must quote (with spoiler) for the episode with Kit Harington: he and a girl know each other on a train, while the pandemic is about to break out. They talk about their respective lives as computer scientists and medievalists, they like each other, but to be original they don’t exchange contacts, making an appointment at the station two weeks later. They go home, talk about this story, and Harington’s roommate even makes a joke about the fact that a medievalist studies things like Game of Thrones (“Jon Snow’s” reaction is priceless). Except that the pandemic breaks out, the lockdown begins, the stations are closed and “we are not in a Netflix movie” … ok, we stop here so as not to overdo the spoiler.

What we can still tell you is that, ultimately, Modern Love is such a beautiful series that it will make you (re) fall in love: whether with a person, or with the series itself, it’s up to you to decide.